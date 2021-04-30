EKSTRAND, Stanley

Stanley Ekstrand of Santa Barbara, CA died on March 27, 2021 of natural causes at the age of 95. He was born and raised in San Jose, CA where his early jobs were at the can company and a local car dealer (Joe Kerley), and for fun he enjoyed occasional trips to the roller derby in San Francisco. After high school, his infantry unit was just one day from being deployed when it was announced the war in Europe had ended. Serving in post-war Europe as a jeep driver for the Military Police, led from the depths of witnessing one of the mass graves of the Holocaust to the heights of the beauty of, and a resulting love for Vienna, which he would visit again later in his life. Graduating from San Jose State University, he married Betty, his wife of 57 years, and began a long career as a math and science teacher and coach at a local elementary school. From his experience in the war, where he vowed “never to be cold again,” they settled in beautiful Scotts Valley, CA to raise their family of three boys. Summers were opportunities for travel, camping, backpacking, and building houses with the whole family and friends. Everyone learned a lot working for the informally named ZigZag Construction. He was driven and comforted by a great faith in Jesus Christ which was illuminated by a deeply felt understanding of the sovereignty of God which he freely articulated. After retirement, the couple volunteered for Wycliffe Associates helping bible translators around the world with construction projects, including in Africa, New Guinea, South America, England and Vienna. He also had a love for cars from his first 1926 Packard, to even the inopportunely overheating 1967 Pontiac Station Wagon, to the joy of his last 2007 G6 GT convertible with automatic retracting roof. He will be fondly remembered for his ability to weave a story and unique sense of humor which was appreciated by most.

He is preceded in death by his wife Betty, and is survived by his two sisters, Rae Gilmore and Lynne Masaoay, three sons, Stephen (Robyn), Daniel (Cheryl), Mark (Lynne), and four grandchildren, David, Kristen, Paul, and Samuel. A memorial service will be live streamed from El Montecito Presbyterian Church, Saturday May 1st, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Wycliffe Associates or World Vision. Visit stanleyekstrand.forevermissed.com for live stream information.