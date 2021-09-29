El Capitan Canyon schedules job fair

El Capitan Canyon, an elevated nature lodging destination in Santa Barbara, is looking to hire 35 team members in a variety of departments, including housekeeping, guest services, the Canyon Market and food service and maintenance.

A job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 11560 Calle Real.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online before attending the job fair at workatsun.com.

For more information, contact jnewton@crowepr.com or visit www.crowepr.com.

— Marilyn McMahon