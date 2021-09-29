Home Local El Capitan Canyon schedules job fair
El Capitan Canyon schedules job fair

by Marilyn McMahon
El Capitan Canyon, an elevated nature lodging destination in Santa Barbara, is looking to hire 35 team members in a variety of departments, including housekeeping, guest services, the Canyon Market and food service and maintenance.

A job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 11560 Calle Real. 

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online before attending the job fair at workatsun.com.

For more information, contact jnewton@crowepr.com or visit www.crowepr.com.

— Marilyn McMahon

News-Press Staff Writer

