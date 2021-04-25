Children’s literacy focus of Goleta, Santa Ynez Valley libraries’ events

COURTESY PHOTO

A free copy of the picture book “Book Fiesta!: Celebrate Children’s Day/Book Day; El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros,” will be available to community members as part of “El Día de los Niños” sponsored by the Goleta, Buellton and Solvang libraries.

A weeklong celebration of children’s literacy is being sponsored from Tuesday through Saturday by the Goleta, Buellton and Solvang libraries. They are hosting a series of online programs in honor of “El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros (Children’s Day/Book Day).”

“El Día de los Niños,” often called “Dia,” is a national literacy initiative that celebrates children, families and reading that “emphasizes the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds,” according to the American Library Association.

Día represents a year-round commitment to sharing books with children and is celebrated across the country by schools, libraries, families and more.

During the last week of this month, community members can visit their local library branch during Sidewalk Service hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and pick up a free copy of the picture book “Book Fiesta!: Celebrate Children’s Day/Book Day; Celebremos El dia de los ninos/El dia de los libros,” written by Día founder Pat Mora.

Families are encouraged to read this book together in celebration of Día and all it represents and to tune in online for the cultural programs hosted by the three library branches that week.

At Goleta Valley Library, online programming will include a bilingual storytime reading of “Book Fiesta!” at 2 p.m. Tuesday, a Mexican Ice Cream Cake cooking tutorial at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and a DIY Maracas and Poncho video at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Craft kits for the Maracas and Poncho activity can be picked up during Sidewalk Service hours during the week of Día while supplies last. The videos will be available to view on the Goleta Valley Library Facebook page and the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Library YouTube Channel.

Viewers who give the videos a “Like” will be entered for a chance to win one of three prize bags containing book bundles of illustrated bilingual children’s books from local publisher and community partner Seven Seas Press, hand-painted ceramics from Mexico and much more. Prize drawings will be held on Saturday to conclude the week’s celebration of literacy for all.

At Solvang Library, community members of all ages can tune in for two lively online programs: a Piñata Craft tutorial, available now on the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries YouTube channel, and Día de los Niños Fiesta at 3 p.m. Friday.

At Buellton Library, children and families are invited to participate in an online Maracas Craft at 1 p.m. Wednesday. This live craft demonstration will be available to watch through the Buellton Library Facebook page. Craft supplies can be picked up at the Buellton Library during Sidewalk Service hours during the week of Día while supplies last. Reserve a craft kit for your little one by emailing Buellton Library at buelltonlibrary@cityofgoleta.org, or calling the Buellton Library at 805-688-3115.

This project and book distributions at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries are supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

The book distribution at Goleta Valley Library is also made possible by generous support from the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library.

