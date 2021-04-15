El Encanto plans special dinners

ANTA BARBARA — El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, Santa Barbara is opening its Taste of El Encanto, Chandon Experience to the public with special dinners on Sunday and Monday.

In addition, El Encanto is opening its exclusive pop-up Chandon Tasting Room from Monday to April 25. El Encanto, in partnership with Chandon, will transform the hotel’s Fireside Room & Terrace into the Chandon Tasting Escape.

The Taste of El Encanto Chandon X Chef’s Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday.

In a news release, El Encanto describes the event as “an exceptional al fresco evening expertly paired wine dinner experience.”

Four coastal-inspired courses are being offered by Executive Chef Bruno Lopez, and each is paired with Domaine Chandon vintages. Brand Ambassador Brian Fairleigh will guide diners through what El Encanto calls “a journey of sensory exceptionalism.” Cost is $185 per person plus tax and gratuity.

“Taste of El Encanto Chandon Winemakers Dinner” will take place at 6 p.m. Monday.

The dinner on the Channel Islands Terrace will be led by Pauline Lhote, the Domaine Chandon head winemaker. It will feature Chef Lopez’s expertly paired courses .

Ms. Lhote is an authority in sparkling wine, having started her career in her hometown of Champagne, France. She will discuss her role at Domaine Chandon in Yountville, Cali., and how Domaine Chandon continues to cultivate the California terroir in innovative ways.

Cost is $225 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Tickets for the dinners are available from El Encanto’s Concierge Team, who can be contacted at concierge.ele@belmond.com or 805-845-5800.

— Dave Mason