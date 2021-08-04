El Encanto plans wine/dinner experience

COURTESY PHOTOS

El Encanto is offering an alfresco wine dinner experience Aug. 25.

SANTA BARBARA — El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel, Santa Barbara will present an alfresco wine/dinner experience at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the hotel.

The dinner is being prepared in conjunction with Calistoga winery, Chateau Montelena, and Patrick Will, vice president of VINTUS.

The five-course pairing menu has been designed by El Encanto Executive Chef Bruno Lopez and will range from caviar to high-end prime ribeye.

The evening will provide a look into the different wines the Calistoga winery offers, including a range of vintages dating back to 2005. The dinner will conclude with a rare dessert wine tasting and the chance to take home a Magnum of the 2003 Estate Cabernet.

The experience is $349 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

For reservations and ticket information contact concierge.ele@belmond.com or call 805-845-5800.

— Dave Mason