El Encanto to host Wellness Week

SANTA BARBARA — El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel, Santa Barbara plans to host a Wellness Week Nov. 8-11.

Renate C. Hume, a Taos-based Mandala counselor, artist, author and a wellness advocate, is curating the week’s events.

Ms. Hume’s sessions at El Encanto will range from one-on-one Mandala creation and readings to a group watercolor class and an exclusive launch of her newest book, “Alex the Pink Rat.”

To make reservations for any of the Wellness Week programs, contact El Encanto at concierge.ele@belmond.com or 805-845-5800

Here’s the week’s schedule.

Nov. 8-9: Private mandala lessons. Ms. Hume will help others to achieve a connection to their authentic self through mandala creation and readings. Hours for session reservation are between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each private session is $225 and is roughly two hours.

Nov. 10: Group Watercolor 101. This is a half-day session on the Riviera Ballroom Terrace with a maximum capacity of 12 people. The class begins at 10 a.m. and is $125 per person. El Encanto provides all materials.

Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.: Book Launch and signing. Ms. Hume recently wrote her first children’s book, “Alex the Pink Rat,” to address the trials and tribulations of finding inner confidence and self-love during adolescence. Ms. Hume will be holding a book reading followed by a signing at the Riviera Ballroom. Books will be available for purchase and 20% of sales will be donated to local community groups.

