El Encanto to host wine and dine experience

El Encanto’s event will be held in partnership with Lompoc’s Brewer-Clifton Winery on the hotel’s Channel Islands Terrace. The event will be socially distanced and requires registration.

SANTA BARBARA — El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel, will welcome guests and locals to its Channel Islands Terrace at 6 p.m. March 31 for a wine-and-dine experience in partnership with Lompoc’s Brewer-Clifton Winery.

Guests will enjoy a five-course meal prepared by El Encanto’s Executive Chef Bruno Lopez along with a wine pairing from Brewer-Clifton.

The event is $250 per person plus tax and gratuity. The event will be held in a socially-distanced setting on the hotel’s terrace.

For reservations and ticket information, contact elencanto@belmond.com or call 805-845-5800.

— Madison Hirneisen