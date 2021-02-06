El Encanto to reopen Valentine’s Day weekend

After closing for more than six weeks, El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel, will reopen Thursday, welcoming visitors to a getaway in the scenic Santa Barbara hills.

PHOTO COURTESY OF EL ENCANTO, A BELMOND HOTEL SANTA BARBARA

The hotel shut its doors Dec. 20 to remain in compliance with COVID-19 regulations, but with the recent rollback of lockdown measures, hotel General Manager Janis Clapoff felt conditions were safe enough to reopen with precautions in place.

The hotel will operate at 50% capacity and offer guests a “safe haven” from the chaos of everyday life, Ms. Clapoff told the News-Press Friday.

The hotel is offering outdoor dining and takeout from its dining room restaurant and will open the pool deck at limited capacity.

“We want to welcome those who need a getaway and those who need to breathe fresh air again,” Ms. Clapoff said.

During the pandemic, the hospitality industry has been one of the industries hit the hardest. El Encanto’s staff felt the effects at the end of last year when Ms. Clapoff made the difficult decision to close. The staff was furloughed for over a month and a half before they were able to return to work this month.

“We’re so looking forward to having guests here happy again,” Ms. Clapoff said. “It’s been so tense, and there’s so much anguish and anxiety in the world, and California has been no different. Having visitors kick back and enjoy themselves in our place is something we’re really looking forward to.”

In honor of reopening, the hotel is offering two special packages to welcome guests back to the hotel. The “Retreat to Romance” package includes room service breakfast, half a bottle of champagne and chocolate covered strawberries during a two-night stay.

The hotel is also offering reduced rates in its “Welcome Back” promotion that will last until March 31.

For more information on booking, call 805-845-5800.

