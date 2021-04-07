‘El Norte’ film discussion topic

“Borders,” a spring film discussion series presented via Zoom by the Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB, will begin with “El Norte,” Gregory Nava’s gripping tale of two Guatemalan siblings’ journey to the United States.

The event, which does not include a screening, takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday. Registered participants will receive a link to watch the film two days before the discussion.

Ross Melnick, an associate professor in the Department of Film and Media Studies, will moderate a conversation with Colin Gunckel of the University of Michigan and Mirasol Enriquez of the University of Texas at Austin.

For more information, visit www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu.

— Marilyn McMahon