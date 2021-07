SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation has reopened El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St.

Closed since March 2020, the park is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for SBTHP Advocates (members) and children under age 16.

For more information, call 805-963-0095 or visit sbthp.org/calendar.

— Marilyn McMahon