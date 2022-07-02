ELECTION 2022: Aceves seeks re-election to Goleta City Council

RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Roger Aceves

Goleta City Councilmember Roger Aceves announced Friday he’s seeking re-election.

He is running in the newly drawn 1st District. This is the first year that council members are being elected by voters in specific districts.

“Goleta has come a long way since I moved here in 1983. I’m excited to be able to focus my efforts on my neighborhood — the 1st District,” Mr. Aceves said Friday in a statement. “I humbly ask the residents of this district for their support to represent them on the Goleta City Council for another term.”

Councilmember Aceves is campaigning on a platform stressing road maintenance, public parks and fiscal responsibility.

“Just as you prioritize your spending, so should the city of Goleta,” he said. He explained that’s why he opposes the 1% increase — or an additional 1 cent on every dollar — in the sales tax that the Goleta City Council recently decided to add to the Nov. 8 ballot.

Mr. Aceves was the only council member to vote against placing the proposed sales tax increase on the ballot. The other four members voted for putting the measure before voters in the general election.

Mr. Aceves, who served for 32 years in law enforcement, has emphasized the importance of keeping the community safe and successful for residents and businesses.

Mr. Aceves has been a member of the Goleta City Council since 2006. He has served on committees covering everything from diversity to public safety and emergency preparedness. He has also served on boards of nonprofits varying from Old Spanish Days and Pacific Pride Foundation to the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge.

He was recently elected board president of the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.

In 2020, he ran unsuccessfully for mayor against Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

His campaign website is www.rogeraceves.com.

In other local races, Mark Infanti is running to succeed Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig, who isn’t seeking re-election. Mr. Infanti plans to officially announce his candidacy Wednesday in Solvang.

