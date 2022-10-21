ELECTION 2022: Buellton Vice Mayor David King runs for mayor

COURTESY PHOTO

David King

Editor’s note: This is part of a series about local candidates in advance of the Nov. 8 election.

Stressing his experience in local government, Buellton Vice Mayor David King is running for mayor against Councilwoman Elysia Lewis.

“I have been on the council on and off for 10 years,” Mr. King told the News-Press. “Holly Sierra, the current mayor, is terming out, and I want to remain on city council. I figured with my experience and the fact that I am retired, I will have time to be mayor.”

The News-Press asked Mr. King how being on the council has prepared him to be mayor. He explained he had “done all the meetings” including the California League of Cities meetings and many others.

“All those meetings are training for city council members and mayors. It’s very valuable information. I have gone to those for 10 years,” Mr. King said.

Additionally, he noted he served in the military and law enforcement. “You are used to strict policies and procedures. You bring your experience with you and receive training that helps you make intelligent decisions.”

Mr. King spoke to his goals if elected mayor.

“We don’t necessarily need change,” he said. “Buellton is a friendly, small town. You see people out in the streets that you know, and I want to keep it that way.

“Once you allow runaway development, you lose control of the town. I want to keep the small town feel,” he said.

“There has also been increased traffic and crime over the last few years. My goal is to keep the town friendly and safe where the kids play in the streets and people are not afraid to go outside. We only have two schools — if you have rampant development you will overwhelm the schools.”

The News-Press asked Mr. King why he felt he would be better than his opponent, Councilmember Lewis.

“I have a law, military and city council background,” he said. “I’m retired, and I have time to deal with issues. She said in one of our forums she has four kids and a full-time job.”

He emphasized that there are a lot of important meetings that need to be attended, including those with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. “If you don’t have the time, how are you going to do that?”

“I am going to keep engaged. As the mayor, you have a higher responsibility than other council members,” Mr. King said, adding, “I respond to emails. I am going to give citizens the assurance that I am available to address their concerns.”

