ELECTION 2022: Candidate Brad Allen announces Contract to Restore California

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Brad Allen announces his Contract to Restore California in front of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Inspired by former Speaker Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America, congressional candidate Brad Allen has announced his campaign goals in his new Contract to Restore California.

Dr. Allen, the Summerland Republican running against U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is announcing his plan, which covers everything from law enforcement to inflation, in a series of press events. He talked about the contract Monday morning in front of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse in Santa Barbara, and today he’s discussing it in San Luis Obispo, which, like Santa Barbara, is part of the 24th Congressional District.

The contract features eight goals:

— Tame inflation by restoring fiscal responsibility.

Dr. Allen said that means a balanced federal budget.

“We’ve got to stop Congress from spending money that we don’t have,” Dr. Allen said Monday at the courthouse. “They keep running up the national debt.”

He went on to compare the national debt to a household credit card in which the costs are 10 times your income.

— Reduce regulations to let businesses prosper.

Dr. Allen said excessive regulations are hurting the supply chain, increasing inflation and, because business costs are too high, preventing the creation of jobs.

— Support law enforcement to bring back public safety.

Dr. Allen said Congress is defunding law enforcement by the House Democratic leadership’s refusal to allow a vote on two bills designed to fund more police officers and improve their training.

“They (Democrats) say they don’t want to defund them (police),” Dr. Allen said. “But by just not giving them the extra funding, they’re defunding them. And crime is going through the roof.”

In addition to supporting funding for law enforcement, Dr. Allen is calling for the creation of federal penalties for people who target law enforcement officers with violence.

— Improve education by giving parents support and choices. Dr. Allen stressed parents have the right to be involved in their children’s education.

He also called for an emphasis on math, science and literature instead of gender identity and critical race theory.

— Lower energy prices by increasing domestic production. Dr. Allen explained he’s referring to more production for all sources, from fossil fuels to nuclear and renewable sources such as wind and solar, while recognizing the need to protect the environment.

— Stop government mismanagement of COVID.

“I’m a doctor. I knew two years ago the lockdown would not stop the spread of COVID,” Dr. Allen said.

“We shut down our schools when they weren’t doing that in Europe,” Dr. Allen said, adding studies pointed out the harm to students.

“We need to stop the mismanagement,” Dr. Allen said. “We need to follow the science.”

— Secure the border and bring order to immigration.

Dr. Allen called for separating citizenship from the opportunity to work in America with “a permanent resident and modern-day Bracero program to provide the workers American farmers and businesses need. This will enable immigrants to legally find jobs, pay taxes and go home and return to the United States without penalty or fear.”

During his speech Monday, Dr. Allen warned about the impact of an unsecured border.

“Over 2 million immigrants have come across the last 18 months. That’s more people than those in 25 of our 50 states, and it’s straining our public resources, straining our education system and straining law enforcement,” he said.

Dr. Allen also noted the smuggling across the border of fentanyl, which he called “the No. 1 killer of young adults.”

— Implementing term limits on career politicians.

“These guys stay in power forever, assuming they’re going to vote for you,” Dr. Allen said. “We need more citizen legislators like myself, people who come with real-world experience.”

Dr. Allen noted Rep. Carbajal has only worked in government jobs. “He’s never worked in the private sector. He doesn’t know what you’re going through. He has no idea because he’s never been there.”

Dr. Allen said that in addition to being a pediatric heart surgeon and researcher, he’s a small business owner, having started a skin care company with his wife, former “Charlie’s Angels” star Jaclyn Smith.

