ELECTION 2022: Caroline Abate seeks Goleta Union School District board seat

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles about local candidates in advance of the Nov. 8 general election. Ballots, meanwhile, have already started to be mailed to Santa Barbara County residents.

Caroline Abate

Caroline Abate is bringing her experience as a classroom teacher as she runs for the Goleta Union School District board’s District 1 seat against incumbent Dr. Richard Mayer.

“I was inspired to run for the Goleta Union School District board because we need to be very careful what we are teaching our children,” Ms. Abate, who describes herself as a “common-sense conservative,” told the News-Press. “Their hearts and minds are very delicate and impressionable, especially at the elementary school age.

“We need to thoroughly analyze all curriculum, teacher training materials, textbooks, library books and supporting materials, to be sure that we are not putting harmful ideas into their hearts and minds,” she said.

“Recall what happened in Uvalde, Texas, at Robb Elementary School just this summer. We cannot let our community live from public shooting to public shooting and allow this to become a ‘normal occurrence’ in our country. We need to think carefully about what our children are learning, seeing, and doing, even outside the school environment, that is influencing their behavior,” she said.

“What if we start teaching Biblical values again — especially, ‘Thou shall not kill,’” she said. “Maybe that young man would not have gone out and committed murder, and those children would be alive today.

“We must face this issue and allow honest discussions that get to the root causes of this deadly problem,” she said.

“Each child has their own unique future and together they will be the future of our community and our country,” Ms. Abate said. “I am running to be sure GUSD students are protected from wrongful political and harmful sexual ideas.

“A better path forward is for our students to learn the necessary academics along with good virtues and building character for the sake of their own future happiness and the continued peace, freedom and prosperity of our country.”

The News-Press asked Ms. Abate how her career has prepared her for this position.

“In order to be a good leader and member of the school board, it is so important to have first worked as a classroom teacher. Having experience working in the classroom, I understand the problems and everyday issues that classroom teachers, students, parents and school staff are facing,” said Ms. Abate. “That’s the foundation of knowing what board policy will be helpful for solving a problem and what will only make the problem worse or cause other problems.

“My qualifications include 13 years of part time classroom teaching experience. I also have a multiple subject teaching credential and single subject biology and foundational level math credentials,” she said. “In addition, previous work as a registered nurse has proven to be very helpful knowledge and experience for students who may have allergies, asthma or other medical issues.”

Ms Abate spoke to her goals if elected.

Kellogg Elementary School is among the schools in the Goleta Union School District. If elected to the district’s board, candidate Caroline Abate said, “My goal is to put the precious hearts and minds of GUSD students at the center of everything and to represent a commonsense, conservative perspective on education.”

“My goal is to put the precious hearts and minds of GUSD students at the center of everything and to represent a commonsense, conservative perspective on education,” she said. “It is important for other GUSD school board members and the community to have the opportunity to weigh all ideas in the balance before they make a decision. Achieving this goal begins by asking questions, so we can know exactly what students are being taught.”

“I know that not everyone will always agree,” Ms. Abate said. “However, when there is disagreement, I promise to always listen carefully and respectfully to the other GUSD board members and the community.

“A cordial working relationship should always be maintained among school board members and the public,” said Ms. Abate. “I would like to be a voice for concerned GUSD parents and community members as they become more and more aware of the consequential role schools play in creating not only their child’s future, but also the future of our country.

“We want our country to be free and prosperous, so our children will have a nice place in which to live out their adult lives when their turn comes. This is so important and why we must all work together to achieve this mutually beneficial goal.”

“I would like to thank GUSD voters for their trust and confidence in me. I would be very grateful and honored for their support and their vote,” said Ms. Abate. “As a candidate for the Goleta Union School District, I believe our schools need change to improve the current situation.

“For example, as we look around we see increased homelessness, drug use, increased crime, and tragically, yet another deadly school shooting this summer. Remember, each of us was at one time a small child sitting at their desk in elementary school. It was the place where we received our foundation in life, and that foundation must be created with all the love and care we can give our Goleta School District students today.”

Ms. Abate gave another example of how the current situation needs to change: “… The last CAASPP proficiency scores showed 40% of students districtwide not meeting proficiency standards in math and 35% not meeting proficiency standards in ELA/ Literacy (from ed-data.org in partnership with the California Dept of Education 2018-19 data). These numbers are likely much worse, due to COVID-19 learning loss.”

“I know it will not be easy, and it will be a long process, so we must begin now. My opponent has worked hard, and I commend him for his efforts,” she said about Dr. Mayer. “However, I believe that the real world conditions show that it is time for a change. That change begins with asking the difficult questions, starting conversations about these consequential issues, while leading with courage, wisdom and respect.

“Our Goleta school community must face the difficult issues in our schools. This is the only way forward for a better and brighter future for all of our students, our community and our country.”

