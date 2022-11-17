ELECTION 2022: Clark grateful to supporters after victory in Carpinteria

COURTESY PHOTO

Vice Mayor Al Clark

Carpinteria Vice Mayor Al Clark claimed victory Wednesday over his two campaign rivals to win another four years on the city council, representing District 5.

He told the News-Press he was thankful for all the support he received in this year’s election contest against Councilmember Gregg Carty and political newcomer Patrick O’Connor.

“I am grateful for the (outpouring) of support for my ideas and plans for how Carpinteria should grow,” he said. “The voter outreach strategy of knocking on every door helped me listen to many people in the district. My wish is that all Carpinterians stay engaged in the political process and we engage in a true public dialogue going forward.”

Vice Mayor Clark, a 16-year council member, received 502 votes, or 54.15%, versus Councilmember Carty, who garnered 320 votes, or 34.52% of the votes cast on Nov. 8.

His margin of victory was 182 votes, as opposed to the 136-vote difference between the two candidates on Election Night.

Mr. O’Connor received 93 votes, or 10.03% as listed in the post-election first update.

The election results still need to be certified.

Using the campaign theme, “Let’s keep Carpinteria Carpinteria,” Vice Mayor Clark ran a series of ads, claiming that he “listens to the people of Carpinteria … and he acts,” and that he “always stands up for what is best for Carpinteria residents over commercial and developer interests.”

Vice Mayor Clark had the strong endorsement of U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, who said Mr. Clark “brings integrity and commitment to Carpinteria city government. Al’s experience and record show that his is the right voice for District 5.”

