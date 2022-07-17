ELECTION 2022: Funkhouser running for Santa Maria City Council

Candidate stresses need to support law enforcement

Steven Funkhouser, a small business owner and community leader, has announced his candidacy for the Santa Maria City Council.

Mr. Funkhouser was born and raised in Santa Maria and is a husband and father of two. His campaign announcement said he has dedicated his life and career to the betterment of the community, which he has always been proud to call home.

If elected, Mr. Funkhouser said he would work to support law enforcement.

“The city of Santa Maria is growing, and with that growth comes changes; some good and some bad,” Mr. Funkhouser said in a statement last week. “The biggest change in our community that has impacted our families, business owners, and residents, has been an increase in crime. Certain council members haven’t demonstrated a commitment to supporting our law enforcement and giving them the tools necessary to address the problem and keep families safe. This is something I plan to change.”

The campaign announcement noted Mr. Funkhouser has long dedicated his time to the health and well-being of the area’s youth. He is a board member for Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, an organization that informs children about the dangers of drugs and alcohol and focuses on building a healthier region. He also serves as the chair and charter adviser to the Elks Lodge Antlers Youth Program.

Additionally, he is the acting board member or chair to numerous local nonprofits. He is president of the Santa Maria Valley Contractors Association and chairman of Leadership Santa Maria Valley, a program sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

In 2009, Mr. Funkhouser opened Starry Sky Coffee, a small coffee shop located on the Allan Hancock College campus in Santa Maria. Named after his two daughters, Starr and Skyler, the business has operated for more than 13 years, offering students part-time employment opportunities and giving back to the community.

Mr. Funkhouser lives in Santa Maria with his wife, Hollie, a special education teacher, and their daughters.

To learn more about the candidate, visit www.stevenfunkhouser.com.

