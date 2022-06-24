ELECTION 2022: Goleta city councilman lists accomplishments

James Kyriaco seeks re-election

James Kyriaco

Editor’s note: This is the first in an occasional series of News-Press interviews with candidates in the Nov. 8 general election.

James Kyriaco, who’s running for re-election to the Goleta City Council, is proud of what he said the city has achieved during his tenure.

“We have accomplished a lot including: passing a homelessnes strategic plan, funding parking and sidewalk improvements, and securing $3 million from (U.S.) Rep. Salud Carbajal to fund needed repairs and improvements to the community center,” Mr. Kyriaco told the News-Press.

“Additionally, (there were) building a new park in Old Town and pivoting from economic development strategy to a COVID-19 economic recovery plan, which allowed us to devote resources in a way that protected the local economy and increased jobs,” Mr. Kyriaco said.

He listed other accomplishments as passing the Goleta Creek and Watershed Management Plan, which protects and improves the environment. And he noted Goleta was the first city in Santa Barbara County to oppose the ExxonMobil oil trucking proposal because it would hinder public safety.

Mr. Kyriaco is in his fourth year on the city council and is seeking the seat for the newly created District 2, which includes Old Town, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Cabrillo Business Park. This is the first year that council members are being elected by voters within specific districts.

Mr. Kyriaco noted that during his tenure, the Goleta City Council “approved the strongest inclusionary housing policy.

“I also voted for new affordable housing in Hollister Village in early 2019, which reduced the overall footprint of the development,” Mr. Kyriaco said. “Instead of retail, the development became affordable housing, specifically one-bedroom and studio apartments.”

“I am most proud of all of the work we have done to make child care more accessible to working families — including the COVID economic plan, which includes providing incentives for developers and property owners to include childcare as a primary or accessory in their developments,” said Mr. Kyriaco.

The News-Press asked Mr. Kyriaco about the sales tax the council voted to put on the ballot during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“Ultimately we voted to recommend to the voters and give them an opportunity to decide if they want the city to have a new revenue source that can fund the approved budget (potential spending plan),” he said. “The sales tax would fund pavement improvements as well as infrastructure repair and upgrades.”

“I want to complete our work in Old Town to improve sidewalks, parking and bike safety as well as continue efforts to keep Goleta fiscally sound,” he said. “Additionally I want to continue protecting the environment and continue our work to expand access to affordable and workforce housing and childcare,” said Mr. Kyriaco.

“I bring over 25 years of local trusted experience working on issues that are of concern to Goleta as well as the south coast region,” Mr. Kyriaco said. “It’s my experience and record of accomplishment that has earned me the trust and endorsement of officials from all different political positions.”

Mr. Kyriaco has been endorsed by Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte; Goleta City Council members Kyle Richards and Stuart Kasdin: Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara; state Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara: County Supervisors Joan Hartmann, Gregg Hart and Das Williams; County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido; Goleta Union School District board members Sholeh Jahangir and Vicki Chen-Yaacov; Goleta Water Board members Lauren Hanson, Farfalla Borah and Bill Rosen, and Santa Barbara Unified School District members Virginia Alvarez, Laura Capps, Kate Ford, Wendy Sims-Moten and Rose Munoz.

