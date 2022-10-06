ELECTION 2022: Goleta planning commissioner seeks city council seat

Sam Ramirez says he would like to address affordable housing and homelessness

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on local candidates in advance of the Nov. 8 general election.

Goleta Planning Commissioner Sam Ramirez wants to take his next step in shaping the city’s future.

Mr. Ramirez, who cited the need to address affordable housing and homelessness, is running for the District 2 seat on the Goleta City Council,

He will face incumbent James Kyriaco in the Nov. 8 general election.

“Goleta is my home. My wife and I chose to raise our kids here, and I want to play a role in shaping the future of Goleta. I have 20 years of government experience, and I think I have a lot to offer,” Mr. Ramirez, who announced his candidacy on June 20, told the News-Press.

“COVID highlighted a need for leadership, especially at the local level reimagining what it could be,” Mr. Ramirez said. “I have said through the whole campaign that all politics is local and people care about the pothole in the middle of the street. These things impact quality of life and day-to-day living.

“We are at a point in Goleta’s history where we can take on some of the tough issues, and I don’t think Goleta has done enough,” Mr. Ramirez said.

Mr. Ramirez said Goleta can improve in the areas of housing, parking and more.

In addition to his role on the Goleta Planning Commission, Mr. Ramirez serves on the board of directors for his homeowners’ association.

He has a bachelor’s degree in government from Cal State Sacramento and attended the Executive Education for State and Local Leaders at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

And Mr. Ramirez works as a senior analyst in human resources for the city of Santa Barbara.

“Everyday in my work, I hear people who voice concerns about cost of living and medical benefits,” he told the News-Press. “I hear those concerns, and I care about them.”

“People have a certain level of distrust with government institutions and things that used to be credible. I want to bring government and decision making to the people,” said Mr. Ramirez, who noted he has devoted his entire adult life to public service. “People want to know that their input is respected and their voices are heard.”

Mr. Ramirez said he learned how to navigate the pathways of government when he worked from 2013-2015 for Assemblymember Steve Fox, a Democrat whose district included the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys.

“I have been on the Goleta Planning Commission for about a year and half,” said Mr. Ramirez, who considers himself to be a strong advocate for affordable housing solutions, safe streets and local businesses.

Mr. Ramirez outlined three main goals he hopes to accomplish if elected.

“First, to really address housing and to get the city to a point where housing options make sense including: housing for seniors, working families and veterans,” he said.

The city of Goleta and Santa Barbara County have sued UCSB over what those governments call the university’s failure to provide sufficient housing for its students.

But Mr. Ramirez said the answer is collaboration, not litigation.

“What UCSB does and doesn’t do affects Goleta,” he said. “I want to work collaboratively with them. I don’t think we can litigate our way out of problems.

“This isn’t a new problem,” he said. “This is a problem we have known about for years.”

Mr. Ramirez also pointed to the advantage of mixed use in Old Town Goleta to help with the housing problem. Such use involves putting businesses on the first floor of buildings with apartments or condominiums on the second floor.

“This is used throughout the whole country,” Mr. Ramirez said. “Old Town is the heart of Goleta. We can repurpose the space to have two levels. There are tons of business owners in Old Town who live close by.”

Mr. Ramirez sees a third solution for housing: “in-fill.”

He explained “in fill” would utilize unused or under-utilized pockets of Goleta.

“If we can fill those spaces, that will limit encroachment on open spaces of Goleta,” said Mr. Ramirez.

Secondly, “I also want to focus on homelessness,” Mr. Ramirez said. “I think there are opportunities to really address homelessness. I think the state hasn’t done enough with providing funding to the local government to address it.

“But if the state isn’t going to do it, we need to partner with local nonprofits and churches,” he said. “We need to help those that want to change their lifestyle.”

Lastly, Mr. Ramirez said, “I want to help kids.

“I have a daughter in the school district and a son soon to be in the district,” he noted. “We need to do more than we are doing.”

Mr. Ramirez also said he would like to create new energy in District 2.

“For a long time, it didn’t get the attention it deserves, and you can see that,” Mr. Ramirez said. “The people I talk to in District 2 aren’t asking for much. They are asking for basics.

“As city council, it is our responsibility to provide those things,” he said. “They aren’t new issues. They just require a new way of thinking and doing things.”

