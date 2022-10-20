ELECTION 2022: Hancock College trustees retain seats after running unopposed

Two members of the Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees will continue their work after running unopposed for their seats.

Trustees Greg Pensa and Alejandra Enciso were sworn in at the board’s meeting Tuesday in Guadalupe. Both will serve a four-year term until their next election.

Mr. Pensa, who was first elected to the board in 2010, represents the district’s Area 5, which includes the Santa Ynez Valley, northern Lompoc Valley and eastern Santa Maria. Mr. Pensa holds an associate degree in business management from Hancock and a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications and film from San Diego State University. He retired after working in petroleum marketing for 37 years.

He is also a former president of the Valley Foundation, Solvang Friendship House, Santa Barbara County School Boards Association, Buellton Business Association and the Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley, where he has enjoyed a more than 40-plus year membership and is a recipient of the Rotary Paul Harris Fellow award.

“Trustee Pensa is a tireless advocate for our students,” Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D, said in a news release. “He had shown dedication, commitment, and leadership on both the local, state and national levels as a trustee. We are grateful to welcome him back for another term on the board.”

Ms. Enciso represents the district’s Area 3, which includes Guadalupe and central Santa Maria. She was appointed to the board in 2021 to fill the seat vacated by longtime trustee Larry Lahr, who resigned from the position due to a move outside of the Area 3 district boundaries. She currently works as a lead bilingual reproductive health and life skills educator for the nonprofit CommUnify of Santa Barbara County.

Ms. Enciso has served as a board member for the Future Leaders of America and Danza Azteca Coaxochitl, and serves as a volunteer educator for H.O.P.E. Santa Maria.. She is a first-generation Latinx-American and a first-generation college graduate.

Ms. Enciso graduated from Hancock with an associate degree in liberal arts and received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Cal State Northridge.

“Trustee Enciso stepped in to fill this seat last year and helped the board continue the critical work of changing the odds for our students,” Dr. Walthers said. “We are pleased that she is returning to continue that work. Enciso continues to be deeply committed to ensuring a diverse, equitable, and supportive learning environment for all Hancock students.”

