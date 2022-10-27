ELECTION 2022: Hornick seeks seat on Buellton City Council

COURTESY PHOTO

Hudson Hornick

Editor’s note: This is part of a series on local candidates in advance of the Nov. 8 general election.

Hudson Hornick is running for the District 1 seat on the Buellton City Council against Tom Widroe.

“I feel like Buellton is at a bit of a crossroads in the next four to 10 years,” Mr. Hornick told the News-Press. “There has been a lot of pressure to develop from the state and developers. We are trying to keep the small town charm and feel but also grow to meet housing needs.

“Also, because we have been living here about four years and have two kids, we want to have a place for them to enjoy growing up, a place where you can know all your neighbors,” he said.

The News-Press asked Mr. Hornick how his career has prepared him for this position.

“I would say that my training as an attorney would help me assess situations the council would see on a critical level and enable me to be judicious and metered in my response to issues that come up. I also served on the Rancho de Maria Homeowners Association for two years.”

Mr. Hornick has a bachelor’s degree from UCSB in biological sciences and a master’s in creative writing/poetry from Kingston College in London. Mr. Hornick also received his juris doctor in 2018 from Santa Barbara Law College.

“My goals, if I am elected, are to see Buellton become and stay a place where families want to move and raise their children,” he said. “I want to see it become a safer, more walkable and a more bike friendly place. I would love to see Buellton, if and when it develops, to accommodate pedestrian and bike traffic and look out for its seniors.

“If things are developing along Avenue of Flags, we need to make sure that if the infrastructure comes in, it supports green spaces such as walkable and bikeable areas. I also believe the development of the Riverview Trail to be a key component of that. I would love to see Buellton work with Caltrans to improve safety along (State Route) 246.”

Mr. Hornick discussed his opponent in the Nov. 8 election. “I had the opportunity to meet Tom. I like him, and I think he would also be good for the city. I think my professional training as a lawyer has given me the ability to cross bridges. I would like to keep it not me vs. him. I think Tom has a lot of good ideas.”

“I think ultimately my job is to represent my district, which about 40% is over the age of 60,” Mr. Hornick said. “I will take each case before me on a case-by-case basis. I am willing to toe the line for Buellton and do what’s best in the long run, not just the short run.”

