ELECTION 2022: Kyriaco launches re-election campaign for Goleta City Council

James Kyriaco

Goleta City Councilman James Kyriaco this week kicked-off his re-election campaign.

Mr. Kyriaco is a lifelong resident of Goleta and Santa Barbara County and has more than 20 years of local nonprofit and public service experience. Mr. Kyriaco is running for re-election to the newly created Goleta City Council District 2, which includes Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Old Town and Cabrillo Business Park.

“I’m seeking re-election to continue our efforts to keep Goleta a healthy, safe, and fiscally sound city,” Mr. Kyriaco said.

“I am committed to continuing to prioritize protecting our environment, providing resources for children and families, and being responsive to community input,” he said in a news release.

He cited a few of his major goals for a second term. “I’m confident that by working collaboratively with my colleagues, we will launch an Old Town Visioning Process, add new bike lanes and parking on Hollister Avenue, and complete traffic improvements that will make it easier to get to and from the (nearby Santa Barbara) Airport. And we will make real progress in making housing and childcare more affordable for working families.”

Mr. Kyriaco’s history of community service include his current membership on the boards of the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, CommUnify and the CAUSE Action Fund. He also serves as the city council liaison to the Goleta Valley Community Center and the City of Goleta Library Advisory Board. And he sits on the city’s Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committees.

Prior to serving on the city council, Mr. Kyriaco was a member of the Goleta Public Engagement Commission and the County Historic Landmarks Advisory Committee, and he was a board member of the Santa Barbara Family Care Center, Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara County and the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.

Mr. Kyriaco earned his bachelor’s degree from Antioch University of Santa Barbara, and his master’s degree in public administration from Cal State Northridge.

He lives with his wife Angie Swanson-Kyriaco in Old Town Goleta.

Listing his accomplishments, Mr. Kyriaco said he:

• Approved the COVID Economic Recovery Plan.

• Increased funding dedicated to protecting public safety.

• Initiated policies making childcare more accessible for working families.

• Voted for policies to increase the supply of housing that is affordable for Goleta residents.

• Voted to hire a new Spanish engagement specialist to perform community outreach, which set the stage for a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

• Supported joining Central Coast Community Energy to help Goleta meet its Fossil Free by 2030 goal.

• Supported completion of Jonny D. Wallis Park in Old Town and a new Community Garden at Armitos Park.

• Helped secure $3 million for the Goleta Valley Community Center renovation.

• Voted for a new sports field and pickleball courts in Old Town.

• Approved Old Town parking and sidewalk improvements.

• Approved environmental review and project design for the Goleta Train Depot.

• Voted to purchase Goleta’s City Hall building, saving over $100,000 annually in rental costs.

Mr. Kyriaco has received endorsements from local, state and federal leaders, including Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte; Goleta City Council members Kyle Richards and Stuart Kasdin; U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara; state Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara; Santa Barbara County Supervisors Joan Hartmann, Gregg Hart and Das Williams; County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido; Goleta Union School District board members Sholeh Jahangir and Vicki Chen-Yaacov; Goleta water board members Lauren Hanson, Farfalla Borah and Bill Rosen; and Santa Barbara Unified School District board members Virginia Alvarez, Laura Capps, Kate Ford, Wendy Sims-Moten and Rose Munoz.

“I’m honored to have the support of such a diverse group of elected officials, as well as environmental, labor and other community leaders who share my values and support my vision for keeping Goleta a safe and sustainable city that shines for all of us,” said Mr. Kyriaco.

For more information, see jameskyriaco.com.

