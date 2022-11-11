ELECTION 2022: Lewis, Hornick and Silva win Buellton races

Elysia Lewis, Hudson Hornick and David Silva are victorious in Buellton races for mayor and city council districts 1 and 4 respectively.

Ms. Lewis won the mayoral race against David King, garnering 50.59% of the vote with 557 votes. Mr. King holds 48.77% of the vote with 537 votes. Both candidates sit on the city council.

Mayor Holly Sierra is stepping down at the end of her term.

Ms. Lewis has served on the Buellton City Council for two years. She has a bachelor’s in law and society from Purdue University and a master’s in psychology from North Central University. Ms. Lewis also possesses a juris doctor degree from Concord Law School. Additionally, she possesses a certificate in school business management from USC and is certified by the California Association of School Business Officials.

Mr. Hornick beat his opponent, Tom Widroe, for Buellton City Council District 1 with 56.04% of the vote or 246 votes. Mr. Widroe holds 43.05% of the vote with 189 votes.

Mr. Hornick has a bachelor’s from UCSB in biological sciences and a master’s in creative writing/poetry from Kingston College in London. Mr. Hornick went on to receive his juris doctor in 2018 from Santa Barbara Law College. Mr. Hornick currently works as a lawyer.

Mr. Silva beat his opponent Art Mercado for city council District 4 with 60.87% of the vote or 154 votes. Mr. Mercado holds 38.74% of the vote with 98 votes.

Mr. Mercado formerly sat on the Buellton City Council.

Mr. Silva grew up in Orcutt and graduated from UCSB in 2010 with a bachelor’s in communications and religious studies with coursework in economics. He currently works for UCSB in fundraising and philanthropy with nonprofits.

