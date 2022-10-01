ELECTION 2022: Lompoc candidates speak at AAUW forum

Issues vary from crime to schools

Candidates for Lompoc mayor and the Lompoc Unified School District board discussed issues at a forum hosted by the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women.

Thursday’s event featured a half hour dedicated to the two mayoral candidates and about 45 minutes dedicated to the four candidates for a single school board seat.

Running for mayor in the Nov. 8 general election are the incumbent since 2018, Jenelle Osborne, and Jim Mosby.

The incumbent on the Lompoc Unified School Board is Nancy Schuler-Jones, the current board president. Running to unseat her are Kathy Howard, Joshua Zebley and Jerri Thiel.

The mayoral and school board candidates gave opening and closing statements and answered questions.

Mayoral candidates discussed economic and workforce development, as well as public safety and housing.

School board candidates discussed working with the superintendent, bond issues, curriculum, staff retention, and parental and community involvement.

In his opening statement, Mr. Mosby addressed why he was running for mayor.

“The community we all love and enjoy deserves better,” he said.

Mr. Mosby noted that in the past year, Lompoc has experienced murders, 72 shootings and a homelessness problem that is getting worse. He said most residents don’t feel safe enough to get out of their vehicles or go into a bank or store.

“I am running on solutions, not excuses,” he said.

In her opening statement, Mayor Osborne noted the support and confidence voters have shown her.

“In the past three years, we have really seen a council that works together and makes compromises,” she said. “I love Lompoc. I have said it over and over since I began this campaign … there is still a lot of work to do, and we want to continue to do that work.”

In terms of public safety, both candidates emphasized the need for upgrading radios, purchasing body cameras and adding officers to the police force. Candidates also addressed what they thought was an obstacle to economic growth. Mr. Mosby emphasized the availability of industrial property.

Mayor Osborne addressed the availability of housing, the condition of schools and the need to partner with school district leadership.

The candidates also discussed what should be done to encourage both low- and high-end housing.

Mr. Mosby emphasized the need to modify or adjust impact fees or set them aside to stimulate economic development.

Steps have already been taken to reduce fees, Mayor Osborne said, but added, “We don’t have excess funds in the general fund to waive the impact fees.”

Lastly, candidates addressed the city’s role in developing the local workforce.

Mayor Osborne said that is one area where the city can improve on, through its role as an employer. “We are staffed, but are we appropriately staffed?”

She said there’s a need to add high school and college interns to the city staff.

Mr. Mosby emphasized the need to work with Allan Hancock College and establish a trade school in the community.

“We have a council working together and respecting each other and the community,” Mayor Osborne said during her closing statement. “Leaders don’t create problems. They solve them. Community, integrity and trust is what this community deserves and what I provided.”

Mr. Mosby raised budget concerns in his closing statement.

“For those who have been watching what is going on at the council meetings, $5 million in raises have been passed out in the past year and a half,” he said. “I think the people are really surprised how much went to raises, not streets or parks.

“Right now we are operating on one-time revenues again, back where we were before,” said Mr. Mosby.

The final portion of the evening was dedicated to the candidates for the Lompoc Unified School District board.

As mentioned previously, Ms. Schuler-Jones is the incumbent.

Ms. Howard is a retired family nurse practitioner. Mr. Zebley is a financial adviser in Lompoc who was born and raised in the city.

Ms. Thiel is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who is concerned about schools locally and nationwide.

“For us to be where we are now, I think there is something lacking,” Ms. Thiel said. I would like to be a voice for students and parents in Lompoc. I would like to hear what you think.”

Mr. Zebley said, “I feel we need to provide resources to students of different socioeconomic statuses to flourish. Students are the future, and we need to give them the tools to excel. It’s the whole community coming and working together.

“With my education and experience, I can serve my community well,” said Mr. Zebley.

Ms. Howard urged voters to support the school district’s bond issue A2022.

The $125 million bond measure is designed to modernize all permanent classrooms, upgrade or build kindergarten classrooms to meet enrollment and state standards, add vocational and career training facilities at each high school, build new science labs and update classrooms to support STEM and STEAM academies at the middle schools, and improve the buildings’ security.

Ms. Schuler-Jones, the board president, praised the district’s staff and teachers. “Go to any school and have a principal take you out, and you will see amazing things.

“One of the roles of the school district is providing opportunities to move forward from this point,” she said. “We have better relations with unions and people in the community. I would like to continue the momentum we have going.

“There are so many moving parts to being on the school board. It’s a big job. We are here for the kids.”

