Election 2022: New Jersey’s 7th District draws primary day spotlight

By ALAN WOOTEN

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – All 12 of New Jersey’s districts for the U.S. House of Representatives are on the ballot Tuesday when voters go to the polls for primaries.

Ten Democrats and two Republicans currently occupy the seats, with the 7th District seat drawing the most attention. Democrat Tom Malinowski is the incumbent and expected to advance to meet the survivor of a Republican race led by Tom Kean Jr., the former state Senate minority leader.

mR. Kean is the son of former Gov. Tom Kean Sr. and lost to Mr. Malinowski two years ago. Other GOP candidates are Philip Rizzo, Erik Peterson, John Isemann, Kevin Dorlon, John P. Flora and Sterling Schwab.

In campaign finances, through May 18, Mr. Malinowski had receipts of more than $5.1 million with $3.6 million on hand; Mr. Kean had raised $2.2 million with $1.2 million on hand; and Mr. Rizzo had raised $227,947 with $78,631 on hand.

In District 8, Democratic Rep. Albio Sires is retiring and a three-candidate primary is led by Rob Menendez, son of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez. David Ocampo Grajales and Ane Roseborough-Eberhard are also on the Democratic ticket. Marcos Arroyo and write-in candidate Ana Rivera are on the GOP side.

New Jersey’s U.S. Senate seats are on the ballot in 2024 and 2026.