ELECTION 2022: Stand Up Santa Barbara hosts meeting on local races

Justin Shores, president of Stand Up Santa Barbara, and Debi Stoker, candidate for a Santa Barbara City College board seat, stand in front of the college’s administration building. Mr. Shores told the News-Press that Mrs. Stoker is a voice for students who oppose the college’s COVID-19 mandates. After this photo was taken, Mrs. Stoker went to Carpinteria and attended Stand Up Santa Barbara’s informational meeting about the election. (Mrs. Stoker lives in Carpinteria.)

Stand Up Santa Barbara reported on local races during an informational meeting Tuesday on the upcoming election.

The event, which covered races in southern Santa Barbara County, took place at a Carpinteria restaurant that was not affiliated with the event.

“We had 26 slides going through each race and all the people who were running and delving through all my knowledge on the candidates and the races. It went really well, and I got really good feedback on the information provided,” Justin Shores, president of Stand Up Santa Barbara, told the News-Press.

There were about 30-40 people in attendance, according to Mr. Shores.

From left are Efigenia Banales, a candidate for the Santa Barbara Unified School board; Rosanne Crawford, a candidate for the Santa Barbara County Board of Education; and Sharon Salvador-Jegottka, candidate for the Santa Barbara City College board.

The event focused on school board races in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria, as well as the state Assembly race for District 37, which includes Santa Barbara County.

Tuesday’s event examined candidates for each race through the lens of Stand Up Santa Barbara, comparing each candidate’s platform and voting record to Stand Up Santa Barbara’s platform. Candidates were ranked according to their voting record and the following criterion: medical freedom, excellence in education and environmental stewardship.

Stand Up Santa Barbara strongly opposes vaccine mandates and locking down schools.

“A lot of people need grace during this time because it is hard to navigate,” Mr. Shores told the News-Press. “But a lot of people have aggressive voting records. There is still a fight for Stand Up Santa Barbara.

“Our platform was made to have longevity,” he said. “Education is the biggest thing. We are losing education for the disadvantaged, and they will stay disadvantaged by this.”

Candidates attending the meeting included Efigenia Banales, who’s running for the Santa Barbara Unified School board; Rosanne Crawford, who’s seeking a seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education; Sharon Salvador-Jegottka and Debi Stoker, who are seeking separate seats on the Santa Barbara City College board; and Mike Stoker, a Republican candidate running against Democratic candidate Gregg Hart to represent the 37th Assembly District.

According to Stand Up Santa Barbara’s website, “Stand Up Santa Barbara is filling a void in the county as a group that encourages and facilitates civic engagement. We are providing accountability for local public officials and a focused voice for the people of Santa Barbara. We ask our community to forget the national political divide and to unite to work together on critical local issues.”

For a ranking of races and candidates, go to standupsb.com/2022_elections.

