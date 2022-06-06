ELECTION 2022: Three run in race for new 37th Assembly District

COURTESY PHOTO KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS COURTESY PHOTO At left, Gregg Hart. Center, Mike Stoker. At Right Bruce Wallach

Republican candidate Mike Stoker and Democrats Gregg Hart and Bruce Wallach are running in Tuesday’s primary to represent the newly created 37th Assembly District.

Mr. Stoker, a former member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, worked during the Trump administration as the leader of the Environmental Protection Agency ’s Region 9, which includes California. He later was appointed by the White House to serve as the U.S. representative on the Western Interstate Nuclear Energy Board.

During a previously published News-Press interview, Mr. Stoker described himself as pro-business, pro-environment and a “libertarian Republican.” He said he opposes COVID-19 mandates and regulations that could hurt business.

And he stressed he opposes any “defund the police” proposals and noted the support he’s received from law enforcement.

Mr. Stoker also said he favors lower taxes.

“California is worth fighting for and worth saving,” Mr. Stoker told the News-Press.

If elected, Mr. Hart said he would like to focus on education, environment and infrastructure, all of which he said are tied back to the economy.

“The state is the fifth largest economy in the world. That is a major economic force that has a huge responsibility of delivering services for county governments and residents all throughout California,” said Mr. Hart, a current member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. “The No. 1 focus is to do our best as a state to protect the economy and make that work for working families and residents.”

Mr. Wallach, a writer, told KEYT-TV that he is running to help children who have experienced learning loss and food insecurity. He also said he favors housing the homeless in hotels until the proper facilities are built.

