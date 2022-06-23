Election 2022: Trump switched to her, and Britt routs Brooks in Alabama GOP Senate primary race

COURTESY PHOTO

Katie Britt

By BRENT ADDLEMAN

THE CENTER SQUARE STAFF REPORTER

(The Center Square) — Alabama is destined to have one new U.S. senator next year.

Republican challenger Katie Britt defeated incumbent Mo Brooks in Tuesday’s special runoff election to advance to November’s general election. Ms. Britt collected 252,877 votes, good enough for 63.01% of the vote. Mr. Brooks, a Republican, earned 148,420 votes, or 36.99%.

Ms. Britt was backed by former President Donald Trump, who rescinded his support of Mr. Brooks just before May’s primary.

Ms. Britt is the former head of the Business Council of Alabama. She had previously served as an aide to former Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, before he retired.

She will face Democratic candidate Will Boyd in November’s general election.

In the governor’s Democratic special runoff election, Yolanda Rochelle Flowers advances to November’s general election by beating out Malika Sanders Fortier. Ms. Flowers collected 32,416 votes, or 63.39%, to Ms. Fortier’s 26,363 votes, or 44.85%.

Ms. Flowers will face Republican Gov. Kay Ivey in November’s race.