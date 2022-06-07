Home LocalElection ELECTION 2022: Voters go to polls today
ELECTION 2022: Voters go to polls today

by Dave Mason 0 comment
Campaign signs reported stolen

COURTESY PHOTOS
Christy Lozano, left, and Susan Salcido

Last-minute thefts of campaign signs were reported as the hours ticked down to the opening of the polls in today’s primary election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

On Monday, Christy Lozano, a candidate for Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, told the News-Press that 10 of 20 of her campaign signs were stolen from supporters’ yards in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

She cited locations such as Winchester Canyon, Patterson Avenue, Alameda Padre Serra, Cathedral Oaks Road and Hollister Avenue.

“Signs were stolen from all over the place,” Ms. Lozano said. 

“These people have no shame. It’s one thing if a sign’s in a public space, but to go into people’s yards,” she said.

Sheriff Bill Brown, left, and Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Juan Camarena

“They feel like they have to do something to prevent me from winning the election,” Ms. Lozano said. 

Stealing a campaign sign is a petty theft misdemeanor under California Penal Code. According to Section 490.2, it’s punishable by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, a fine not exceeding $2,000, or both.

Ms. Lozano is running in today’s election against Dr. Susan Salcido, the current superintendent of schools, in a race that arguably has received more attention than any other in today’s election.

Joe Holland, left, and Elrawd MacLearn

The reports of thefts of her campaign signs mark the latest in a series of obstacles Ms. Lozano has faced in the election. They included an unsuccessful court challenge to take her name off the ballot.

And Ms. Lozano earlier reported that she ran into difficulties when she tried to participate with Dr. Salcido in a League of Women Voters forum. Ultimately the forum was canceled.

Ms. Lozano and Dr. Salcido did discuss the issues during a forum last week, organized by the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association and Resource Santa Barbara. 

Ms. Lozano said she thought the forum went well and that both candidates were able to present their views and disagree with each other.

Other races today include Sheriff Bill Brown running for re-election against Sheriff’s Lt. Juan Camarena and County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Joe Holland running for re-election against Elrawd MacLearn. 

Running unopposed in local races are Laura Capps for the 2nd District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, Steve Lavagnino for the 5th District seat on the Board of Supervisors and county district attorney candidate John Savrnoch, who’s currently a deputy district attorney. Current District Attorney Joyce Dudley decided not to seek another term.

Also unopposed are county Auditor-Controller Betsy Schaffer and county Treasurer and Tax Collector Harry Hagen in their re-election bids.

email: dmason@newspress.com

HOW AND WHERE TO VOTE

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today during the primary election. For a list of polling places, go to sbcvote.com.

Voters also can drop off their ballots at secure boxes throughout Santa Barbara County. For their locations, go to sbcvote.com.

Mail-in ballots will count if the postmark is no later than June 7. No stamp is required.

Today’s primary includes races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, state treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, the state Board of Equalization, U.S. Senate, the 24th Congressional District seat in the House, the newly created 37th state Assembly District seat, Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge, state superintendent of public instruction, the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, the county Board of Supervisors (for the 2nd and 5th districts), the county auditor-controller, the Santa Barbara County clerk-recorder-assessor, the county district attorney, the county sheriff-coroner and the county treasurer-tax collector-public administrator.

See Wednesday’s News-Press for further coverage.

Managing Editor

