ELECTION 2022: Voters go to polls today

Campaign signs reported stolen

Christy Lozano, left, and Susan Salcido

Last-minute thefts of campaign signs were reported as the hours ticked down to the opening of the polls in today’s primary election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

On Monday, Christy Lozano, a candidate for Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, told the News-Press that 10 of 20 of her campaign signs were stolen from supporters’ yards in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

She cited locations such as Winchester Canyon, Patterson Avenue, Alameda Padre Serra, Cathedral Oaks Road and Hollister Avenue.

“Signs were stolen from all over the place,” Ms. Lozano said.

“These people have no shame. It’s one thing if a sign’s in a public space, but to go into people’s yards,” she said.

Sheriff Bill Brown, left, and Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Juan Camarena

“They feel like they have to do something to prevent me from winning the election,” Ms. Lozano said.

Stealing a campaign sign is a petty theft misdemeanor under California Penal Code. According to Section 490.2, it’s punishable by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, a fine not exceeding $2,000, or both.

Ms. Lozano is running in today’s election against Dr. Susan Salcido, the current superintendent of schools, in a race that arguably has received more attention than any other in today’s election.

Joe Holland, left, and Elrawd MacLearn

The reports of thefts of her campaign signs mark the latest in a series of obstacles Ms. Lozano has faced in the election. They included an unsuccessful court challenge to take her name off the ballot.

And Ms. Lozano earlier reported that she ran into difficulties when she tried to participate with Dr. Salcido in a League of Women Voters forum. Ultimately the forum was canceled.

Ms. Lozano and Dr. Salcido did discuss the issues during a forum last week, organized by the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association and Resource Santa Barbara.

Ms. Lozano said she thought the forum went well and that both candidates were able to present their views and disagree with each other.

Other races today include Sheriff Bill Brown running for re-election against Sheriff’s Lt. Juan Camarena and County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Joe Holland running for re-election against Elrawd MacLearn.

Running unopposed in local races are Laura Capps for the 2nd District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, Steve Lavagnino for the 5th District seat on the Board of Supervisors and county district attorney candidate John Savrnoch, who’s currently a deputy district attorney. Current District Attorney Joyce Dudley decided not to seek another term.

Also unopposed are county Auditor-Controller Betsy Schaffer and county Treasurer and Tax Collector Harry Hagen in their re-election bids.

