ELECTION 2024: Cole talks about why he’s running against Carbajal

Thomas Cole

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of occasional stories about local candidates as the News-Press begins its coverage of the 2024 races.

Thomas Cole, a Republican candidate running for U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal’s seat, described what he brings to the state’s 24th Congressional District — and how his lawsuit against the Santa Barbara school district is connected.

“We need to get the Marxists and Communists out of government,” Mr. Cole told the News-Press. “I want to get a completely different take on government.”

Mr. Cole said he believes that the federal and local governments are overrun with communists who have allowed for the spread of what he considers to be dangerous ideologies such as man-made climate change and transgender-inclusive bathrooms.

On June 6, Mr. Cole filed a lawsuit in federal court against 10 defendants, including the Santa Barbara Unified School District, for free speech violations. He, along with some supporters, showed up to a local elementary school and passed out anti-porn pamphlets to parents before, he said, the school called the police on them.

The pamphlets featured sexually graphic images from the book they were protesting — “Gender Queer” — which is part of a much larger national battle over LGBTQ discussion in schools. Mr. Cole alleges the school violated his First Amendment rights by calling the police.

Mr. Cole’s anti-porn battle is his No. 1 issue for voters, “who don’t want porn in schools.” He also argues that Rep. Carbajal’s April “nay” vote on Congress’ transgender restriction on playing sports in the gender of their choice, shows he goes against freedom by “undermining childrens’ rights, and women’s rights, through Title IX.”

One policy that sets Mr. Cole away from most other Republicans is his stance on abortion. “Call me a 16-week Dobbs Republican,” was how he characterized his beliefs.

He said abortions should not be allowed after 16 weeks (three weeks after the second trimester) and that he supports state-based abortion laws.

“Choice for women is a good idea because we’re in California,” Mr. Cole said on his abortion policy. “I support choice, choice for women. I’m not pro-abortion, but it is a reality, and I support government-funded care.”

In that care, he outlined Planned Parenthood, as well as pregnancy resource centers – centers designed to encourage or persuade women to keep their babies.

Like many of his stances, Mr. Cole had a unique approach to jobs in the 24th district.

“Government is the biggest employer in the 24th,” Mr. Cole claimed.

Instead, he argued, the oil industry should take a bigger chunk of the workforce. “We need oil to keep our standard of living. The cleanest oil in the world is right here, we can get it with very little problems.”

In response to worries over pollution and climate change, Mr. Cole disagrees with scientists on global warming being a man-made issue. He argues it is a natural part of Earth’s cycles, and the worries over man-made climate change are fabricated.

“It’s a political hoax, and it’s being used by politicians to destroy vibrant, strong private economies — like we had here in the 24th Congressional District — and instead turning it into a government economy, where everyone works for the government.”

Mr. Cole said he knows he is the underdog in the race againt Rep. Carbajal, but said his campaign is about more than himself.

“It’s not just about winning, it’s also about bringing down Salud (Carbajal) and his ideas. Getting new ideas to people so they can see over time that they’re being hurt by leftist policies.”

For more information on Mr. Cole’s campaign, visit coalition4liberty.com.

