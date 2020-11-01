Election boxes in SB County

You can drop off ballots at 32 locations

You can vote at a polling location or drop your ballot at 32 box locations in Santa Barbara County.

For help, go to www.sbcvote.com or call 805-568-2200.

Each drop box is categorized as accessible, drive-up, walk-up or all three, and they’re open 24 hours a day through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Here’s where you’ll find the 32 drop boxes:

Buellton has one accessible, drive-up and walk-up drop box located at Buellton City Hall, 107 W. State Route 246.

Carpinteria has two drop boxes: an accessible, drive-up and walk-up drop box at Carpinteria City Hall, 5775 Carpinteria Ave., and a walk-up drop box at Casa de las Flores, 4090 Via Real.

Goleta has four different drop box locations: an accessible and walk-up drop box at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive; an accessible, drive-up and walk-up drop box at Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.; an accessible and walk-up drop box at the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Sheriff Substation, 6504 Trigo Road; and an accessible and walk-up drop box at Southcoast Church, 5814 Cathedral Oaks Road.

Guadalupe has one walk-up drop box at Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo St.

Lompoc has four drop box locations: an accessible, drive-up and walk-up drop box at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza; an accessible and walk-up drop box at Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.; an accessible and walk-up drop box at Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services/Public Health, 1100 W. Laurel Ave.; and an accessible and walk-up drop box at Vandenberg Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road.

Los Olivos has one accessible and walk-up drop box at Los Olivos Branch Library, 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave.

Montecito has one accessible, drive-up and walk-up drop box at Manning Park (Lower Manning Park Area 9), 449 San Ysidro Road & Santa Rosa Lane.

New Cuyama has one accessible and walk-up drop box at Cuyama Valley Recreation District (Montgomery Hall Building), 4885 Primero St.

Orcutt has one accessible and walk-up location at Oak Knolls Shopping Center directly in front of the State Farm Office across the parking lot from Coast Hills Federal Credit Union, 1108 E. Clark Ave., Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara has six different drop box locations: an accessible and walk-up drop box at the County of Santa Barbara Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. (Anacapa Street entrance); an accessible, drive-up and walk-up drop box at the County of Santa Barbara Elections Main Office, 4440-A Calle Real; an accessible and walk-up drop box at the Eastside Branch Library, 1102 E. Montecito St.; an accessible, drive-up and walk-up drop box at MacKenzie Park, 3111 State St. (corner of State and Las Positas); an accessible and walk-up drop box at San Andres Hardware, 635 W. Micheltorena St. (corner of San Andres and Micheltorena); and an accessible and drive-up drop box at Santa Barbara City College (West Campus Drop-Off), 721 Cliff Drive.

Santa Maria also has six drop box locations: an accessible and walk-up drop box at Atkinson Park, 1000 N. Railroad Ave.; an accessible, drive-up and walk-up drop box at Joe Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway (parking lot); an accessible and walk-up drop box at Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive; an accessible and walk-up drop box at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road; an accessible and walk-up drop box at Santa Maria Elks, 1309 N. Bradley Road; and an accessible, drive-up and walk-up drop box at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St. (City Library Parking Garage).

The Santa Ynez Valley has one accessible and walk-up drop box at the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road.

Finally, Solvang has one accessible, drive-up and walk-up drop box at Solvang Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive (parking lot near Library drop box).

