Election duplicity

Biden should stop clowning around

“It appears President Biden never met candidate Biden.” An investor saying those eight words on a business show on Feb. 22, inspired this analysis.

Candidate Biden’s falsifying his background caused a withdrawal from his first presidential foray although 33 years later the same action only led to media silence during his third foray. Joe’s second foray is captured by the lyrics of Stephen Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns,” where clowns are a reference to Shakespeare’s bringing in a comic character to lighten his tragedies:

Making my entrance again with my usual flair

Sure of myself, nobody’s there

In 2020, his third foray began with a fourth place in Iowa caucus and a fifth in New Hampshire before his landslide of 48% in South Carolina caused all the other candidates to withdraw. Why? Comparing his basement campaign to Trump’s campaign:

Isn’t it rich, are we a pair

Me here on the ground, and you in mid-air

President Biden inspired the line that he “never met candidate Biden” with his actions of disclaiming his promises for $2,000 stimulus checks and to better manage COVID with “The virus will have to run its course.” After receiving a vaccine on Jan. 11, he said “There was no vaccine when I took office on Jan. 20” are captured by:

Isn’t it rich, isn’t it queer

Losing my timing this late in my career

President Biden proclaimed he would reverse every aspect of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA).

By the following actions? As the U.S. suffers from forced governmental shutdowns in the Democratic Party-controlled states of New York, California and elsewhere, President Biden offered paths to citizenship for an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants that could have the effect of displacing Ohio as our sixth most populous state. As the Republican Party-controlled states of Florida, Texas and others try to produce enough to support the U.S., Biden greatly increased those needing assistance by opening the borders.

While Democratic states are closed, President Biden is permitting entrance to Texas of illegal aliens with a COVID rate that would close New York. (In some places, it’s 25%.)

To accommodate the increase of illegal aliens, he played the “name game” by renaming the “tent city” as “temporary, soft sided housing.”

On the same day he crippled the U.S. energy business by stopping pipelines and forcing oil to be shipped by the trains belonging to the contributor of $58 million to his campaign, Warren Buffet.

President Biden also withdrew Donald Trump’s objection to a Russian pipeline to supply natural gas to Germany.

President Biden also resurrected President Barack Obama’s use of the title “czar” by anointing former Secretary of State Kerry as “climate czar,” where in Iceland this new czar’s response to “Isn’t it inconsistent to fly in your private jet for this climate change award,” was captured by:

Isn’t it bliss, don’t you approve

One who keeps tearing around, and one who can’t move

And President Biden is spending billions to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, a nonbinding “Accord” that the UN Environmental Program charges $70 billion a year to run.

It’s far more costly than the $1 billion cost to the U.S. for reparations to undeveloped countries will be the cost to U.S. industries and the competitive disadvantage to Chinese businesses as China, the world’s greatest polluter, refused to decrease anything for ten years.

President Biden is also paying $500 million to rejoin The World Health Organization while China, which has triple the population of the U.S., pays $39 million.

In January 2020, as President Trump took actions against the Chinese virus aka “COVID,” the silence of the WHO enabled Democrats to criticize Mr. Trump until March 11, when the WHO declared it a “pandemic.” The head of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, made official sounding pronouncements shifting the blame away from China without any proof. Indeed, the WHO’s first visit to Wuhan was not until January 2021, when the wet market was closed and the records for the virology lab destroyed, making their pronouncements:

Don’t you love a farce

My fault I fear

President Biden wants to pay to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council whose director of the advocacy group praised President Obama for his support of this group’s filing more grievances against Israel than against Iran, Syria and North Korea, combined.

President Trump disagreed and withdrew in 2018.

Obama-Biden support indicates they agree with the members: China, Cuba, Russia, Venezuela and Eritrea. Even Eritrea with its 6.5 million people and a GDP of $8.1 million, is accused of atrocities in Ethiopia. Its nine languages of Tigrinya, Tigre, Afar, Beja, Bilen, Kusama, Nora and Saho, should enliven discussions of the US.

Elsewhere, Obama-Biden sent Secretary of State Kerry to Iran with a plane full of money while Iran was burning U.S. flags. Iran agreed to limited inspections of its development of nuclear power for “peaceful” purposes before not cooperating with the inspections.

President Trump ended the deal, and his boycott was working.

Since President Biden took office it has been disclosed that Mr. Kerry met with the Iranian Foreign Minister in 2017, 2018 and 2019 to discuss ways to defeat Mr. Trump.

Mr. Biden’s expressing his interest in rejoining the deal was met by Iran with conditions, which undoubtedly will include a plane with money.

And President Biden wants to pay back dues of $500 million to rejoin the U.N. Educational, Cultural Organization who, like all U.N. groups, has a noble sounding objective of helping illiterate and uneducated people become self-sufficient. Mr. Trump pulled out in 2017 because of the anti-Israel bias and its failures to achieve its objectives because of its bloated staff focusing on philosophical rather than practical objectives.

In just one more word than George Carlin used in his “Seven Dirty Words” skit, an investor captured the same essence of candidate Biden versus President Biden, as did Biden’s asking “What am I doing here?” and one fewer word than Mr. Sondheim used to insert a comic into this Election Duplicity tragedy:

Quick send in the clowns

Don’t bother they’re here.

Brent Zepke

The author lives in Santa Barbara.