Election intimidation is mind boggling

You would think something as important as to maintain the integrity of how America votes wouldn’t and shouldn’t be controversial.

We see how well not holding free elections and making certain they’re not corrupted has worked for Putin, Cuba and Venezuela as a few examples.

We were witness in the last election how large powerful companies could manipulate and bend the votes in a direction they wanted it to go. We also saw how a conspiratorial media did the same by omission of the truth and not reporting stories that were extremely important but never landed on the anchor’s desk.

We’re now witnessing further attempts to make sure free elections will never happen again.

Georgia has become the latest violator of trying to make sure elections are held fairly and honestly. Not wishing to repeat all the details, their main violation as we know, is how Georgia wants voters to produce something to prove who they are. The argument by the Democrats is that the black population is too stupid to figure out how to get an ID or they just don’t need one for anything. They use the inane argument that it’s racist to make a voter prove who she or he is.

Anyone who can think knows it’s purely a political ploy, but for some of the population it works. In fact, it worked so well, Delta, Coke, Disney, Major League Baseball got suckered into believing that asking for some identification was certainly racist and warranted making millions of people financially suffer for their misguided guilt. The intimidation is mind boggling. Rather than get facts and discuss with the powers that be, these large companies just chickened out.

Cancel Culture has now hit another new low.

Entire states are being held accountable — for what? It has less to do with voter ID and everything to do with not towing the liberal line. So on behalf of one ideology, an entire state is held hostage.

Black Lives Matter had this intimidation tactic dialed into a science last year. Corporate America had to take a knee for their demands and had to pay up to assuage their white guilt. And pay up they did, to the tune of $100 million. And likely it’s more than that.

You would think with all that money, BLM would invest it into places like Chicago, Baltimore or Oakland. No, the founder of BLM invested it in buying four homes for herself. And she bought them in the very neighborhoods of the people she extorted the money from, the evil white privilege crowd. How ironic. I wonder if she had to show some form of ID to make the purchases. It also makes me wonder if those big companies are feeling pretty stupid right now knowing they’ve been had. Probably not, it wasn’t their money anyway.

Back to voter ID. My driver’s license was due this year, and I dreaded making that visit to the DMV. I wasn’t qualified for some reason to do it online. I also wasn’t given an option to make my appointment for just a driver’s license but only to get the “Real ID.” I didn’t want the Real ID, but unlike the attacks on Georgia, liberal California is demanding everyone get it.

Now that’s a nice twist. The most liberal state in the union is making you prove who you are, that is unless you’re illegal, then you don’t have to abide by any laws. To get my Real ID, as opposed to a fake one, I had to either bring a birth certificate, Social Security card (which I found out they stopped asking for when I got there), or a passport (which is the easiest route to take) and proof of where you live, such as two utility statements.

Much to my joy, having made an appointment in the Lompoc office, the process was swift and easy. I have to admit; the Lompoc DMV was fantastic. Kudos to everyone there.

So now I have a Real ID. Supposedly in a few short years, I couldn’t fly domestically without it. It also works as a driver’s license, and I’m assuming it will work for voting should the day come I need to prove who I am.

We all know the argument is not even debatable or worth the extra energy why we don’t need to show an ID to vote but need it literally for everything else. Literally everything. You can’t even get a hotel room without showing who you are. So then why have major league sports or airlines or makers of the deadly drink, Coca-Cola, entered the political arena? Why could they not leave things well enough alone?

Why take out an entire state just to make them feel like they’re doing their share of promoting “equity”? Is there an end in sight for how far this stuff will go?

Will every darn thing you hear, see and touch be racist until we reach a level where you can’t even talk anymore for fear of offending someone or something? Can we ever watch sports again without a message being shoved down our throats?

I long for those old days when people weren’t so thin skinned and sensitive. Or closer to the truth, weren’t using anything they could for political leverage to extort something in return. In the meantime, Democrats are determined to use skin color to determine who needs to show ID and who doesn’t. Sounds fair.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.