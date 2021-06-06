Election process needs reform

Re: “Anatomy of an investigation into a non-investigation,” Robert Eringer’s The Investigator column in the May 30 News-Press:

Tell us more. Your coverage of Francisco Torres/Santa Catalina Residence Hall confirms our elections are crooked from top to bottom, and Joseph Holland’s Elections Office knowingly and intentionally turns a blind eye. I’ve been an Isla Vista poll observer.

Significant oversight of elections is long overdue. End mailed ballots, end voter registration of under-aged and non-citizen students in public schools without parental knowledge or consent, end same day voter registration.

Require voter photo ID, paper traceable ballots and even cameras for total transparency. Start issuing FREE tax-paid photo IDs with proper residency verification at post office substations staffed with trained paid citizen employees.

Concurrently, it’s time to hold accountable every government department and employee from the District Attorney’s Office and elections office to the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

What’s not politicized by progressives that’s tax funded in Santa Barbara? Nothing comes to mind.

Accountability is dependent on direct citizen oversight: That’s you and me. Are we each willing to budget limited time to do our civic duty?

Denice Spangler Adams

Montecito