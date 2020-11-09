Home Local Election remains undecided
Local

Election remains undecided

by News-Press Staff Report
NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The election between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden remains undecided.

At this time, the Santa Barbara News-Press is not calling Joe Biden the winner. 

The media that has called the results since this past Saturday is premature and incorrect. 

President Trump has contested the results in numerous battleground states, and with the election so close, it is irresponsible to make conclusions at this time.

All legal votes should be counted and all illegal votes discarded.  

Any and all irregularities regarding the operations at polls, the validity of ballots and the possible software manipulation of voting computers must be resolved before a true winner is announced.

