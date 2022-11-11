Election results posted for communities throughout SB County

Ariston Julian, who ran unopposed, has been elected mayor of Guadalupe.

Christina Hernandez and Eugene Costa Jr. were elected to the Guadalupe City Council. Since voters were asked to pick two candidates, Ms. Hernandez and Mr. Costa essentially ran unopposed.

Anna Marie Santillan Michaud, who ran unopposed, won the Guadalupe treasurer race.

In the race for the Guadalupe Union School District board, Lourdes Ramirez is ahead with 74 votes or 54.01% of the vote. Raul Rodriguez Jr. trails with 63 votes or 45.99% of the ballots.

Here are results from other districts.

In the Carpinteria Unified School District, Eric Bridgford won a seat on the board with 521 votes of 66.20% of the ballots cast. Other candidates were Num “La Verdad/The Truth” Kimbwala with 258 votes or 32.78%.

In the College School District, Peter Wright defeated Colleen Estrada with 157 votes or 59.92% of the ballots. Ms. Estrada garnered 104 votes or 39.69%.

In the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, Ricky Lara took the lead with 1,140 votes or 54.68% of the ballots. Placing second was Osvaldo Sotelo with 916 votes or 43.93%.

In the Goleta Water District, Kathleen Werner won the seat on the board with 2,312 votes or 70.42% of the vote. Greg S. Hammel garnered 961 seats or 29.27%.

In the Montecito Fire Protection District, Peter Van Dunwyk leads the race for a board seat with 1,543 votes or 47.32% of the vote. Stephen Dougherty has 1,227 votes or 37.63%, followed by Susan Keller with 477 votes or 14.63% of the vote.

Ignacio “Nash” Moreno was elected to the Santa Maria Public Airport District board with 1,430 votes or 55.51% of the vote. Opponent Hugh Rafferty garnered 1,087 votes or 42.2%.

In another Santa Maria Public Airport District race, Michael B. Clayton received 2,763 votes or 66.16% of the ballots. Carl Engel garnered 1,385 votes or 33.17%.

More results will be published in Saturday’s News-Press.

email: dmason@newspress.com