Elections will determine America’s fate

In 2022 and 2024, there are important elections in America.

The outcome of these elections will reveal what kind of country America will be in future years.

These elections will reveal whether America will remain a constitutional republic with free elections. Or they will reveal whether America will be considered a “democracy” where the mob rules.

Going forward, it is vitally important each of us get informed and do what we can to keep America free. Letting socialists dominate the media, our everyday lives and what we believe is not the answer.

In order for our republic to survive, we need patriotic, strong, informed and courageous average Americans to lead the way. Someone like the prime minister of Italy would be a good start.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria