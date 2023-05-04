Electric bike share program proves to be popular in Santa Barbara

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

Rental BCycle electric bicycles are shown at their docking stations on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

Residents and visitors alike have taken good advantage of Santa Barbara’s bike share program, riding the electric bikes more than 30,000 times and logging more than 950,000 miles over the past two years.

The Santa Barbara City Council, apparently impressed by those numbers — and the fact that using e-bikes reduces the number of times people have to drive their cars, reducing the city’s carbon footprint — rewarded the pilot program Tuesday by extending it another three years.

The vote was unanimous.

The bike sharing program offers residents an active public transportation option to get to wherever they want to go in Santa Barbara for whatever reason, including heading to and from work or just running errands or grocery shopping.

“It’s a point-to-point transportation option to reduce traffic and parking demand to provide access to key areas that are too far to walk and too close to drive,” Sam Furtner, the city’s mobility coordinator, told the council in his presentation Tuesday.

The bike share program, in place since January 2021, was a product of a 2018 council decision to implement a sustainable public transportation option that furthers the council’s goal of reaching carbon neutrality, he said.

Mr. Furtner had nothing but praise for the program, from its low profile aesthetically pleasing docking system to the all-electric fleet of bikes, which he said are overbuilt to handle rugged conditions and withstand the rigors of bicycle sharing, and are bigger, heavier, slower and safer than electric bikes sold to consumers.

BCycle’s e-bikes come with enhanced rear brakes, strengthened battery rail improvements, “brilliantly illuminated” front and rear lights, and additional anti-theft battery deterrents.

“They have a lot of safety features that conventional bikes do not have,” he said.

A BCycle e-bike can travel up to 17 mph, he said, whereas privately purchased electric bikes are lighter and can go as fast as 28 mph.

“A BCycle bike is quite heavy and slow, and part of that is intentional,” Mr. Furtner said. “You can go faster downhill, but the pedal assist will not help.”

Currently, there are 250 pedal-assisted e-bikes in town, plus 500 docks at 86 docking stations.

As of mid-April, people have ridden the e-bikes 36,0000 times, and have traveled 951,000 miles, he said.

“We are pleased with the success of the program here in Santa Barbara,” he said, “but there are goals we want to address.”

The goal at first was to provide access to key destinations on State Street and to some waterfront areas, he said, but now city officials want to launch a full bike-sharing network built out into neighborhoods, including the Mesa, Westside and the Milpas Street corridor.

“Extending the program would allow bike sharing to evolve to enable the program to have flexibility moving forward,” Mr. Furtner said.

Discussions are ongoing for the bike sharing program to eventually become part of a regional bike-sharing public transportation network, he said. Also, the program is poised to adapt to potential State Street Promenade changes after the State Street Master Plan is completed.

BCycle, the company providing the e-bikes, provides fast support for the program whenever an issue arises, like network connectivity and checking e-bikes in and out, he said.

Over the past two-plus years, only 16 e-bikes have been stolen, but all but three were recovered. Twenty batteries were stolen. And about 90 to 100 e-bikes were vandalized.

The cost of using the e-bikes is $150 annually for unlimited 60-minute rides “which gives riders the flexibility to get all the way across town”; $30 per month for unlimited 30-minute rides; and $25 per year for low-income eligible users.

Walk-up riders can pay a $7 single-ride rate for 30 minutes. This represents about 30% of all riders who use the e-bikes, he said.

“The network is up and working very well,” he said. “People are not having problems.”

Councilmember Kristen Sneddon asked if there was any way to tell who is using the e-bikes, but Mr. Furtner said there are no demographics available to say for sure.

At the same time, he said, it’s a good bet that someone who is an annual member lives locally. “You can’t make that assumption with a monthly member,” he said.

The rainy winter also made it difficult to tell who is using the system, he said, but he predicted that “the next hot season when people are out and riding will tell us a lot about who is riding.”

During the public comment period, Larry Bickford described the bike-sharing program as “awesome.” He said the bikes make grocery shopping and running errands easier.

“You can go anywhere and go around in a minute from point to point.”

Heather Deutsch, executive director of Move SB, called the ebike program a “vital component” of public transportation for people who don’t want to drive or take the bus or might have a conventional bicycle with a flat tire.

“Having access to the bike share program gives people a choice,” she said.

Anna Marie Gott, however, voiced disappointment that the city has not installed kiosks for people without credit cards and/or smartphones to sign up to use an ebike using cash.

“It’s imperative,” she said. “It’s a matter of equity and discrimination. You’re not reaching a lot of residents. None of them can use the bicycle program in Santa Barbara.”

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com