Elementary school students to perform dance program

SANTA BARBARA — More than 100 students in grades 1-5 will perform a dance program during the AOK Performing Arts Showcase at 6 p.m. May 3 at La Cumbre Junior High School Theater, 2255 Modoc Road.

The show is the result of a partnership between the Santa Barbara Dance Institute and the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Afterschool Opportunities for Kids program.

The 120 students are from Cleveland, Franklin, Adelante, Monroe, Adams, Harding and McKinley schools and the Santa Barbara Community Academy.

The program will feature “Music That Moves Us!,” an original dance theater piece by SBDI, which celebrates iconic songs such as the “Macarena,” Zumba fitness songs and newer music from various time periods and cultures.

In addition to SBDI, Me Sabor, a local dance studio, has worked with the AOK students and will present a piece for the showcase.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

For more information, contact Rosalina Macisco at rosalina@sbdi.org or 805-245-0794 or Emmitt Jenkins at ejenkin@sbunified.org. You can also visit sbdi.org.

— Dave Mason