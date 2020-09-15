Elementary schools open under waivers

SB Unified, meanwhile, decides not to seek waivers for its grade schools

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Laguna Blanca School starts in-person classes Monday at its campuses in Montecito and, shown above, Santa Barbara.

Coastline Christian Academy Principal Deedee Underwood says Monday’s in-person reopening felt different because of the COVID-19 protocols.

During a News-Press interview, she didn’t have much worry in her voice and said her staff has been amazing.

“Even with following all the protocol, they’re just joyful to have the students back,” she said.

Monday, four schools opened their elementary-age classrooms: Coastline Christian Academy in Goleta, The Knox School in Santa Barbara, the Family School in Los Olivos and the Laguna Blanca campuses in Montecito and Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara.

In order for a school to re-open for in-person classes, county and state officials must review the school’s plans and approve it for a reopening waiver.

As of Monday, eight Santa Barbara County schools received waivers. The Waldorf School opened Sept. 9 in Goleta.

Pacific Christian School is slowly opening this week in Santa Maria, starting with kindergarten and first grade Monday and adding two more grade levels each day.

The Howard School plans to open Sept. 21 in Carpinteria.

Principal Underwood said she is following CDC procedures and keeping classrooms to 14 or fewer students at Coastline Christian Academy.

Now that the school is able to reopen, she said enrollment has increased.

Meanwhile, the Santa Barbara Unified School District announced Monday night that it will not seek waivers for its elementary schools.

“We surveyed our community partners as well as our elementary staff and families and learned that there was not overwhelming support for reopening elementary schools under the waiver,” said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado in a statement. “Furthermore, the majority of our elementary staff members did not support the waiver.”

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com