Elementary schools reopen in Santa Barbara

By ANNELISE HANSHAW

NEWS-PRESS STAFF WRITER

Elementary school campuses within the Santa Barbara Unified School District reopened Monday for transitional kindergarten through first-grade students — almost a year after closing their doors.

The remaining elementary grades will join Thursday.

Soon after students arrived on campus, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an agreement he made with legislative leaders to give a total of $2 billion for districts that open transitional kindergarten through second grades by April 1.

An additional $4.6 billion will fund efforts to mitigate learning loss. The state legislature will vote on the proposal Thursday.

The scene at McKinley Elementary School was cheerful as teachers and students (who have been learning together via Zoom for more than 100 days) met in person. For more details, see Tuesday’s News-Press.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

McKinley Elementary School welcomes back students.