Carpinteria Arts Center exhibit on view through April 3
Creative multi-dimensional art that captures the forces that shape the world is the theme for “Elements,” an exhibition that opened Friday and is on view through April 3 in the Charles Lo Bue Gallery at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center.
Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and admission is free.
A free reception open to the public will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Koch Courtyard at the center, 865 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.
The exhibition is sponsored by JR Bookkeeping, Napa Auto Parts and Rincon Brewery.
For more information, contact Joyce Donaldson, outreach director, at 805-684-7789, ext. 5; 760-808-0823 or joyce@carpinteriaartscenter.org.
On this page are various works of art with descriptions provided by art center.
