Carpinteria Arts Center exhibit on view through April 3

Glenn Dubock’s “Lightning Strikes Again, archival canvas oil print. “In October of 2021, a once-in-a-lifetime lightning storm laced the Santa Barbara Channel with bolts of electric energy,” Mr. Dubock said. “I feared being hit by one of the many strikes, but I feared more about missing out on this unusual meteorological event. I positioned myself at the beach called Tarpits in the Carpinteria State Beach. Taking great care to not touch the metal legs of my tripod, I managed to capture this display of natural art before a deluge of rain came ashore.”

Birgitte Ibsen’s “Dancing Planets,” acrylic. “I wanted to approach the painting process differently. Dancing paint bottles held by dancing hands created a balanced view of intertwining shapes and also created a joyful experience,” the artist said.

Creative multi-dimensional art that captures the forces that shape the world is the theme for “Elements,” an exhibition that opened Friday and is on view through April 3 in the Charles Lo Bue Gallery at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center.

Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and admission is free.

A free reception open to the public will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Koch Courtyard at the center, 865 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.



At left, Mariah Bentley’s “Murmation,” watercolor and ink. “Inspired by the idea of the souls of loved ones returning to the sky as birds.” At right, James Petrucci’s “Patchwork Circuitry II,” watercolor. “The human connection to the natural world that surrounds us.”



At left, Patricia Heller’s “Windy Day at Sea,” acrylic. “This piece is many layers of acrylic that, when scrubbed and painted over, gives the feeling of water in motion.” At right, Natasha Lotmus’ “Petroglyph Chair,” wood and acrylic. “A child-sized chair in the form of Native American rock art,” the artist said. “I have been a fan of rock art and try to adapt the designs to other forms.”

Dana Karpain’s “Wind & Sea,” acrylic on canvas. “This piece was inspired by my world travels, including many tropical islands where I would sit on the beach at sunset watching the trade winds blowing through the palm trees,” the artist said.

The exhibition is sponsored by JR Bookkeeping, Napa Auto Parts and Rincon Brewery.

For more information, contact Joyce Donaldson, outreach director, at 805-684-7789, ext. 5; 760-808-0823 or joyce@carpinteriaartscenter.org.

