ELIAS, Elvia Limón

Elvia Limón Elias, was born to Jose G. Limón and Maria Guadalupe Limón on March 30, 1957, in Yahualica, Jalisco, Mexico. She passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on February 7, 2023, in Santa Barbara CA.

Elvia came to Santa Barbara at the young age of 4. She attended local schools and graduated a proud Santa Barbara High School Don in 1975.

While in high school, Elvia began working as a dedicated caregiver and companion to her client, Kathy, who became a beloved friend. Elvia started her lifelong career at the DMV in 1976, retiring in 2016. Throughout her DMV career, she met people from all walks of life. She helped everyone with open arms, touching many lives with her kindness and patience.

Elvia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, godmother, and faithful friend to many. Elvia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She particularly loved family gatherings where she could show off her dance moves with her favorite dance partner, her brother, Pancho. Her love for dancing is where she found the love of her life, Francisco, at a local dance in 1976. A year later they were married and started their 45 years of life together building a beautiful family. Throughout the years Elvia got to enjoy many family trips with all her siblings. Nobody was ever excluded. It was a true family reunion every time.

Elvia is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Eliana Marisol Elias, her brother, Joe “Pancho” Limón, and her mother, Maria Guadalupe Limón.

She is survived by her husband, Francisco Elias, daughters, Monica Rodriguez (Misa. Sr.), Vanessa Trejo (Anthony), and Teresa Elias (Rosendo Garcia). Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Gabriel, Misael Jr, Bella, Eliana, Daisy, James, Laila, Ruby, Analise, Anthony II, Katherine, Davina, a new baby boy on his way, and her only great-grandchild, Aubrey Alexis.

Elvia is also survived by her father, Jose G. Limón, siblings, Raudel Limón (Silbia), Jaime Limón (Elizabeth), Maria Wasserman (David), Javier Limón, and Hortensia Cruz (Frank). Also surviving are numerous nephews, nieces, primos, primas, godchildren, extended family, friends, and her best friend since 2nd grade, Sally.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care, Sansum Clinic, and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center for the amazing care they provided Elvia throughout her journey.

The Rosary Service will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7:00 pm and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 16, at 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. The graveside service at Calvary Cemetery will be scheduled for a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.