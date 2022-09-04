Eliminate taxes on businesses

We have a problem. The government is costing us far too much. The causes: redundancy and complexity.

We should never send money to the government so the government can give it back to us. The two-way implementation costs are enormous. And we should never duplicate the same activities at all four levels of government — city, county, state and federal. Each should have its own unique domain.

For starters, let’s radically simplify the personal income tax, and then let`s eliminate all taxes on business. Businesses don’t pay taxes. Taxes on business, plus the implementation costs, ­ are passed straight through to the consumer as a cost of doing business. Simply put, a means of heavily taxing all consumers without our knowing it — buried in the cost of every penny we spend.

Eliminating all taxes on business has the potential of reducing the Consumer Price Index by as much as 30% to 40%. Ironically, taxes on business make our federal, state and local governments the largest taxpayers in the country — having the largest spending budgets in the country.

Art Gardner

Goleta