Elings Park Board adds three members





COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, “I look forward to supporting efforts toward improving what is already one of Santa Barbara’s most beautiful parks,” said Jennifer Oakley, one of three new board members of the Elings Park Foundation. Center, “I’ve always seen Elings Park as a gem of Santa Barbara and so honored to be on the board,” said Catherine Remak, one of the foundation’s new board members. At right, “Joining the board was a no-brainer — what better way to contribute to the community than through a place that fills me with happiness?” said new board member Dallas Verhagen.

The Elings Park Foundation recently added three members to its board.

The new members are Jennifer Oakley, branch manager of Montecito Bank & Trust’s Mesa Branch; Catherin Remak, radio personality with K-LITE; and Dallas Verhagen, an attorney with Fauver, Large, Archbald & Spray.

Patty Bryant is president of the board, which supports Santa Barbara’s 230-acre Elings Park.

Other members include Joe Andrulaitis, John Britton, Marcia Constance, Virgil Elings, Bruce Giffin, Lauren Katz and Lew Venegas. The board works with Jill Zachary, the Santa Barbara parks and recreation director.

Ms. Oakley was born and raised in Santa Barbara, attended Santa Barbara High School and received a bachelor’s at USC. She began her banking career in 1990 and is currently the branch manager of Montecito Bank & Trust’s new Mesa Branch, which opened in October.

She has worked on the Mesa for more than 14 years and serves on the board of the Mesa Business Association.

Previously, Ms. Oakley was a board member of the Peabody Charter School Foundation and Santa Barbara Baseball Parents Association. Her husband, Bill Oakley, is also a local and a Santa Barbara High School “Don.” The couple have two sons in college.

“My family and I have benefited greatly from Elings’ amazing facilities, and we’ve attended many kids’ soccer games and baseball tournaments, as well as weddings and other celebrations,” Ms. Oakley said in a news release. “We consider Elings one of the most beautiful venues in town for outside events. I look forward to supporting efforts toward improving what is already one of Santa Barbara’s most beautiful parks.”

For nearly three decades, Ms. Remak has been a co-host of Santa Barbara radio station K-LITE’s “Gary and Catherine in the Morning.” Known as a champion for nonprofits, she has volunteered and gained exposure for numerous fundraisers.

In 2020, she was honored by the Santa Barbara Foundation as Woman of the Year. As a longtime member of Rotary International, she served as president of the Rotary Club of Goleta from 2017 to 2018.

Ms. Remak is also the development director for the Council for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. And she’s a Santa Barbara Symphony board member.

She previously served on boards of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, CASA and the Trust for Historic Preservation, among others.

“I’ve always seen Elings Park as a gem of Santa Barbara and so honored to be on the board,” Ms. Remak said in the news release.

Finally, Mr. Verhagen is an attorney at Fauver, Large, Archbald & Spray with a practice focused on business matters. He represents entrepreneurs, startups and established businesses in all areas of business law while serving as outside general counsel for many of his clients.

Prior to joining the practice, Mr. Verhagen started and ran his own law firm, Verhagen Bennett LLP, in Silicon Beach. He also started and ran a number of other businesses.

In both 2020 and 2021, he was named a Rising Star Attorney by Super Lawyers magazine. He received his law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law. He also holds a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

“I fell in love with Elings Park during my first visit, when I brought my French bulldog for a sunset trot,” Mr. Verhagen said in the news release. “There’s no better spot to capture much of what is great about Santa Barbara.

“Joining the board was a no-brainer — what better way to contribute to the community than through a place that fills me with happiness?”

