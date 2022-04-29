Elizabeth Stewart to host discussion about plays

Elizabeth Stewart will host Anna Kotula and Steve Grumette to discuss a collection of plays, “All In The Timing,” at 10 a.m. today on KZSB 1290 AM, the News-Press radio station.

The station will repeat the program at 8 tonight, 11 a.m. Sunday and midnight Monday.

The podcast will be available next week at www.elizabethappraisals.com.

“All In The Timing” is a collection of one-act comedies by American playwright David Ives, which will be performed April 29-May 15 at the Ojai Art Center Theater.

You can purchase tickets at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/tix/991.

In addition to being a radio host, Ms. Stewart is an appraiser who writes the “Ask the Gold Digger” column, which appears Mondays in the News-Press.

— Katherine Zehnder