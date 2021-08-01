Elks Lodge honors Students of the Month

COURTESY PHOTO

Elks Lodge No. 613 recently honored Students of the Month at South Coast high schools. The students are, from left, Gabriel Casey, Dianna Corona, Sofia Borgatello and Taekyeong “David” Jeong.

Honored as Students of the Month by Elks Lodge No. 613 are Sofia Borgatello, Gabriel Casey, Diana Corona, Taekyeong “David” Jeong and Lila Gibson.

All are student body presidents at their respective schools on the South Coast.

The daughter of Brian and Celene Borgatello, Sofia attends Bishop Garcia Diego High School, where she is on the soccer, volleyball and softball teams and is the winner of the National Honor Society Scholar Athlete Award. Her community service includes the Unity Shoppe, Next Level Sports Camp and St. Vincent’s.

Gabriel, the son of Kathy Allen, attends San Marcos High School, where he founded the Turkish Club. He was given the Excellence in Work Ethics Award by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History for his community service work as a counselor in training for summer camps.

Dianna, a student at Carpinteria High School and daughter of Alma and Freddie Corona, has received the California Scholastic Federation’s President’s Education Award, and she was given the MVP Athletic Award in Tennis for 2021.

Her activities include Spanish Club treasurer, membership in CADE, FCCLA and GSA; and director of recruitment of diversity church peer leader.

David, who attends Dos Pueblos High School and is the son of Jeongyeon Kim and Panyoung Jeong, was class president for three years, assistant concertmaster for the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, Tomorrow’s Green ambassador and Aerospace Club co-president.

Among his awards are the Dartmouth Book Club Award, Excellence in French Award from Santa Barbara City College and second place in the Santa Barbara County Science Fair.

For David’s community service, he was an Advanced Placement physics tutor and a Bunny Shelter volunteer.

Information about Lila, a student at Santa Barbara High School, was unavailable because she was visiting colleges.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com