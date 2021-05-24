Elks Recreation emphasizes flags

SANTA MARIA — Elks Recreation is celebrating the Fourth of July with a “You’ve Been Flagged” benefit.

The Santa Maria organization is providing flags, which people can use to surprise friends, family members, neighbors or veterans at their homes. Flags can also be delivered at businesses.

The Elks’ Team Santa Maria is helping with the deliveries on July 3.

“Our hopes are to blanket the community with American Flags in celebration of Independence Day, while raising funds to help continue supporting youth activities and programs on the Central Coast,” Elks Recreation President Peter Sterling said in a news release.

Donors to Elks Recreation can choose from three packages of flags, ranging from $35 to $100. All packages include a designated number of flags to be placed along with a commemorative yard sign.

To participate in the flag effort, go to elksrec.com or contact the Elks Rodeo Office at 805-925-4215 or elksrodeo@elksrec.com.

— Dave Mason