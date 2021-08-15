Elks rodeo queen contest kicked off this weekend

SANTA MARIA — Candidates for the 78th Elks Rodeo Queen celebrated their campaigns Saturday night with the annual Kickoff and Auction Dinner at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

Four organizations are currently holding fundraisers for youth recreation programs in conjunction with the annual Elks Rodeo Queen Contest. Those four organizations are Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe, St. Joseph’s High School, Kiwanis of Santa Maria (Noontime) and NSBC United Way. In years past, the Queen Contest has raised and distributed more than $14 million for community youth recreation programs.

Saturday’s event benefited the fundraising effort by offering many unique items and experiences during a silent auction, in addition to a catered dinner. For more information on the Elks Recreation Foundation, visit elksrec.com.

— Madison Hirneisen