Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi re-purchase Montecito ranch

MONTECITO — Ellen Degeneres and wife Portia de Rossi purchased a second home in Montecito — one they bought in 2017 and flipped in 2018 — just weeks before announcing “The Ellen Degeneres Show” will be coming to an end.

The house, named Rancho San Leandro, neighbor’s Oprah Winfrey’s residence. (Ms. Winfrey made an appearance on the show after the big announcement.)

Rancho San Leandro was listed by Ms. Degeneres’s veteran real estate agent for $12.75 million in October of 2019 before coming off the market in February 2020.

The house sold without a real estate agent for just over $14.3 to Ms. Degeneres and Ms. de Rossi April 23, according to Zillow.

The couple had previously bought the home for $7.2 million in 2017 before flipping it and selling in 2018 for $11 million.

It is unknown whether they will reside in Rancho San Leandro. The couple bought a $49 million Montecito estate in September, another off-market deal.

