ELLIOT, Margaret E., Dr.

January 24, 1933-October 16, 2022

Dr. Margaret E. Elliot, 89, passed away on October 16th at her home in Yorba Linda, California after a short illness. With her ready smile and unforgettable charisma, she was an inspiration to all who crossed paths with her. Margaret had a unique ability to make every person she met feel important and understood.

She received her Bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara, Master’s Degree from State University of New York at Brockport, and her Doctorate Education from Claremont Graduate School.

Margaret’s passion was her teaching. Her first years were spent teaching Elementary Physical Education at Santa Barbara City Schools. During this time, she collaborated with Dr. Marian Anderson and Jeanne La Berge to write the elementary textbook, “Play with a Purpose.” This text was used in many school districts as a reference for classroom teachers to develop age-appropriate elementary physical education lessons, and as a college textbook in teacher education courses. Margaret began her collegiate teaching career in the Kinesiology Department at State University of New York, Brockport. She continued her college teaching at California State University, Fullerton, as an integral part of the Teacher Education Program. Margaret spent the last ten years of her career as the Executive Director of Physical Education and Health Project for the State of California.

Margaret will be missed by Ann, her partner, and her nieces Robyn (Jim) Small of Lompoc, Kim (Chris) Holmes of Templeton, and Lisa (Greg) Dellinger of Palmer, AK, and her nephews Kevin Elliot (Sharon Knoeppel) of San Miguel, Dennis Elliot (Wendy Cronin) of Atascadero, Dan (Janis) Elliot of Blue Springs, MO, and Kelly (Debi) Newbury of Dade City, FL.

A Scholarship in the Kinesiology Department for an outstanding student teacher has been established in her name at California State University, Fullerton.